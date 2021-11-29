After years of fans begging, Nintendo finally released the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remake on Nov. 19. This remastered version of the classic 2006 Pokémon Diamond and Pearl has exceeded players' expectations in more ways than one.
For non-Pokémon players, the main mechanics of most Pokémon games follow you as you begin your career training pokémon. The players explore to collect new pokémon and train them to level up. As the pokémon level up, the players will face off other trainers in hopes to face off the final trainer to become the best in that world. This remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl includes improved art style, area expansion and more post-game content.
I Love Computer Art, the developers of the game, steered away from the classic 8-bit style and added a more smooth and vibrant look to the art. The style of the game keeps the classic chibi — cute and small — style of the original version of the game. I am glad that they didn’t change the chibi art style into the semi-realistic direction they went in with Pokémon Sword and Shield because it keeps the nostalgia that the first game had. While it would have been interesting to see what the developers could have done, I don't think it would have pleased fans of the 2006 version of the game. Also, it would be a crime not to mention the stunning battle zones that the game added.
The Grand Underground in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is my favorite part of the game and was vastly overlooked in the original. In Diamond and Pearl, players are limited to four areas to explore in the game, while the remake has six areas, adding more content for players to explore and utilize during the game and post-game. In this new rendition, players now have the chance to encounter pokémon in the Grand Underground as well. Fan favorite features like excavation, which is digging up gems and secret bases, which players can decorate, are still included in the remake. I could honestly just spend days in the Grand Underground because I love exploring and finding things, so I am happy they decided to add to it rather than keep it the same.
Completing the main story in a Pokémon game can make the game seem boring and obsolete to play, but Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl adds loads of post-game content for those looking to get the most use out of their game. I myself am looking forward to unlocking the National Pokédex, collecting all the pokémon and uncovering all the statues in the Grand Underground. For fans looking to go more of the fighting route to train their pokémon, the Battle Tower is right up your alley. This allows players to continue to play the game even after completing the main storyline.
While this game has exceeded my expectations, there are a few small flaws. There is no mention of Platinum, which was an enhanced version of the original Diamond and Pearl, content that got released later to the 2006 version. Many fans were expecting to see elements of Platinum in this remake, but were met with disappointment. I don’t necessarily think that Nintendo has any plans to release Platinum as downloadable content, seeing as it’s a remake. But if Nintendo did release it to fans, I'm sure many of them wouldn’t hesitate to purchase Platinum.
Overall, the remake is worth the purchase because it only improved on the elements of the original, with the addition of more areas in the Grand Underground to the loads of post-game content. This remastering of Diamond and Pearl is something that new and old fans of the Pokémon franchise can enjoy for a long time.