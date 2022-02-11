Single or married, heartbroken or heartthrobs, expectations are high for Valentine’s Day no matter what stage of relationship you are in. Whatever you end up doing, avoid spending your college tuition on a dozen roses and follow these tips for choosing out the perfect valentine for your sweetheart.
Puppy Love
If your relationship has lasted as long as 2022, avoid spending your entire paycheck on a single date night. For gifts, you’ll want to either keep it simple or skip it all together. Since your relationship is still fairly new, there’s no need to go above and beyond. Just imagine how high you’re raising expectations for next year. If you’re determined to avoid showing up empty-handed, give your new boo a box of chocolate or their favorite candy.
Keep your focus for the night on having fun and sharing laughter. Take your date to ice cream or frozen yogurt followed by a drive around town. Tonight, your main priority is to create a memorable Valentine's Day while still making time to learn more about each other.
Facebook Official
If you’ve been together for a year or longer, you’ll need to make this holiday a little more meaningful. Timing is key to make Valentine’s Day perfect. Spend some extra time designing a worthwhile gift like a homemade photo book with a personalized card. Walgreens always has quick photo books that you can either form from a template or create your own. Plus, there’s almost always a discount. If you’re wanting to spend a little more money, jewelry would be appropriate at this stage, but it’s not expected.
You could go a couple different ways for the date portion. At this point, you should know your partner pretty well, so you’ll know what’ll be best for your relationship. Perhaps a home-cooked meal with candles and sappy romantic music in the background is your forte. If cooking isn’t your specialty, a nice restaurant with a three-course meal might be preferred.
Anti-Valentine
If you picked yourself up an anti-Valentine’s Day valentine, avoid all the hearts and fluffy bears. Make it a stay-at-home night to steer clear of the love-drugged couples who can’t keep their hands off of each other. DoorDash your partner’s favorite food and turn on a non-romcom movie. Then, Feb. 15 is your time to shine. Head to your favorite grocery store and buy all the discounted candy that didn’t find its way into an expensive gift basket.
Already Put a Ring on It
Just because you’ve made it to this stage doesn’t mean you get out of the annual day of lovey-dovey displays of affection. However, you’ll likely be saving for a big wedding or you just spent your paycheck on another married-life expense. When thinking of gifts, choose something that focuses on spending quality time with one another. Perhaps designing a puzzle from Walgreens with your engagement or wedding photos is right up your alley. It’s the perfect mixture of thoughtfulness and homemade, and is available to be picked up the same day.
For dinner, a home-cooked meal can never go wrong. Avoid the stressful wait times and choose some romantic time in the kitchen while cooking your favorite meal together. Following dinner, while you’re putting your puzzle together, eat some ice cream and rewatch your favorite romantic movie. If you’re already married, this is a great time to watch your wedding video.
Workaholics
With Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday, there’s guaranteed to be some couples stressed out with course work. If your valentine is looking a little blue, bring a little cheer over with a fresh cup of coffee or another favorite refreshment. No matter what stage your relationship is in, you can always fill a basket full of their favorite snacks to devour in between reading chapters and flipping flashcards.
Your goal is to avoid adding any more stress on top of their Monday. Not everyone will have time for a long night of romantic movies and dinner, so offer a back massage or to pick up a warm dinner. In addition, creating a playlist never hurts. Your love bug can either listen to it while studying or walking in between classes. Plus, there’s always another weekend to make up for a night in the town.
It’s Complicated
Just because you're in that awkward we’re-not-defining-the-relationship-yet stage doesn’t mean you have to avoid the romantic gestures. However, it’s not recommended to bring any gifts unless you have talked about it beforehand. This night can be just like a typical date so you can continue getting to know each other. Choose an activity that you’ll both enjoy like bowling, ice skating or painting. Following your activity, you can always pick up some fast-food to eat in the parking lot.
Fresh Heartbreak
At one point or another, we all know someone who’s had their heart shattered right before Valentine’s Day. Perfect timing, right? Their ex-boo avoided all the expectations to make Feb. 14 flawless and now it’s your turn to pick up the pieces. First step of the night is to become unplugged. Don’t let your single friend spend all night blubbering over all the couples posting cute pictures together. If your friend is still fragile, create a spa day to relax or have the ultimate movie marathon with their favorite candy. In the case that your friend has some anger to get out, go to Craft Axe Throwing together or schedule a visit to Smashin’It 402 with your fellow singles.