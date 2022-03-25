Spring break is supposed to be a time to relax, but it can turn into a nail-biting scenario pretty quickly when your exit from a canyon becomes unclimbable.
Katie Furlong, a junior speech-language pathologist major, was among six leaders backpacking in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument for a spring break trip hosted by the Outdoor Adventures Center.
Furlong’s group of participants was traveling down the south side of the canyon when they came across a group coming from the north attempting to climb back out the side they entered. The north group expressed their concerns to Furlong, causing her to use a back up plan to exit the canyon.
“It involved a bunch of scrambling, which is just like climbing up a bunch of rocks,” Furlong said. “It was a pretty steep hill. I wasn’t too concerned for our participants’ ability to do that, but since it was new, that made me a little bit nervous.”
In the end, Furlong said it was probably the most challenging part of the trip, but also the most rewarding.
“When we all got to the top, we just had this big sigh of relief,” Furlong said. “They were so happy that we just climbed out of the canyon, it was kind of crazy.”
The OAC took 56 participants and leaders on three different trips this spring break to Texas, Oklahoma and Utah.
One group went canoeing in the Rio Grande through Texas canyons from March 10-20. Another group went rock climbing in the Wichita Mountains in Oklahoma from March 11-15. Krimm went on the third trip, backpacking through the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument from March 11-20. Audrey Krimm, coordinator of trip logistics and student development, helped organize these trips.
For each trip, Krimm said a minimum of three leaders attended. Student trip leaders are first hired as general student staff at the OAC to gain experience in the climbing center, equipment rental center or the bike shop. Afterwards, they can go through the training to be an official trip leader.
“It’s a pretty long process,” Krimm said. “It usually takes people multiple months and involves a two-week long training trip where you can learn backpacking, canoeing and outdoor leadership skills.”
Furlong has been working at the OAC for over a year and also traveled to Colorado last Thanksgiving break for snowshoeing and cross country skiing.
"I was like, 'Love you mom and dad, but also I've never been to Colorado before so I'm going to go check that out,'" Furlong said.
Krimm said the trips are open to everyone, including University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and community members.
Equipment for the trips are included in the pricing, but participants are responsible for their own clothing. For the spring break trips, prices ranged from $275 to $495 for campus recreation members.
Krimm said that all of the OAC trips are geared toward beginners and no prior experience is required. Each trip is planned to accommodate participants of all experience levels. However, Krimm said that if you are going on a climbing trip, participants will gain more by practicing at the OAC beforehand.
Although she’s traveled on these trips before, Furlong said she was a little worried about the Escalante backpacking trip.
“As someone that isn’t too physically active, I would say that I was kind of nervous for that aspect for this trip,” Furlong said. “As a leader, I want to be as prepared as I can be for any situation that might occur.”
Furlong said that the hiking path was flat for the most part, making it the perfect trip for a beginner.
“If you are someone that likes to go on walks, even in Lincoln, you would be able to do this trip and have fun on this trip,” Furlong said.
Since most of the trips take place camping in tents, participants for the backpacking trip also had to carry heavy backpacks, making the climb more challenging.
“Those backpacks can weigh up to about a third of your weight, or sometimes even more if you’re really light,” Furlong said.
Participants carry their food in their backpacks. Furlong said that most of the food is dehydrated and compressed to the size of a dinner plate to be activated with water before mealtimes.
“We either purify the water from the stream that we’re camping near or we use the water that we’re carrying in our backpacks with us,” Furlong said.
Although it can be intimidating to spend a week with no running water or electricity, Krimm said she loves going outside, trying new things and watching the participants grow in confidence.
“The reason I’m still in this job and the reason I keep doing this is because of the social connection on trips and watching that growth in other people,” Krimm said.
Furlong said several of her group’s participants expressed that they had never been camping before the trip. Furlong said there were still plenty of nerves, especially the first night.
“I think as the days went on, they realized how much potential that they had within themselves to be able to do this,” Furlong said. “You kind of amaze yourself at your ability to do that. I guess once you’re pushed, you’re able to do a lot more things than you would think you can.”
When Furlong’s trip came to an end, she said she shed a few tears knowing that it was all over, but was content with the overall experience.
“Everyone was so into the idea of what we were doing,” Furlong said. “They all wanted to be there and they all just had a really good attitude about it.”
Although the spring break week-long trips are over, Furlong said that there are still opportunities in April for overnight and day-long trips.
“I think with the University of Nebraska, this opportunity is kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Furlong said. “Not many places and cities that you’ll live in in the future will have trips this cheap that you can go on. So I think while you’re in college while you’re with the University of Nebraska, I would just jump on all the opportunities that you have.”