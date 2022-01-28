With the extensive number of amenities that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln provides, many students tend to forget that some of them are at their disposal. The Outdoor Adventures Center, located at the corner of 14th and W streets at 930 N. 14th St, is available to students for their adventurous needs.
While the Outdoor Adventures Center is known for its rock climbing wall, the OAC also offers an immense amount of outdoor equipment for students to rent. The equipment available covers activities such as paddling, hiking, climbing, camping, cookouts, snow gear, biking and even hunting. Most of the expenses for the equipment rentals are cut in half for students and are accessible to rent for as long as needed, within reason. Abby Schuck, support specialist at the OAC, said the rental gear is not being utilized by a lot of students.
“We have really, really great rental gear,” Schuck said. “I think if students knew that it existed a little bit more, they’d utilize it because our rates are really cheap, compared to most places.”
While the OAC does focus on getting students to explore the outdoors, they also center their practices around the community. Schuck said she started her journey at the Outdoor Adventures Center because she was excited to work with a group of people who were enthusiastic about the outdoors.
“For me, it’s really about working with students, both the student staff and the students who come in to use our services,” Schuck said. “Especially in the staff perspective, just seeing their growth through their time that they've worked with us and how excited they get about the trips they get to lead.”
Many of their trips are free for students because they are included with the tuition fees, with the exception of their overnight backpacking trips and their bigger trips, like kayaking and lake paddling. The OAC offers bike rides in the afternoon with ice cream and early morning bike rides before classes to sip some coffee and connect with other students.
Audrey Krimm, a graduate student at UNL and the coordinator of trip logistics and student development for the Outdoor Adventures Center, said she chose to work at the OAC because of the dynamic environment and the multifaceted programs.
“The amount of things that we offer, and to the extent that we offer them, is pretty [incomparable] in the collegiate outdoor recreation space,” Krimm said. “We have trips with not only students, but also the community; we work with people over 55, youth groups and people with disabilities.”
The Outdoor Adventures Center accommodates everyone, including people who have special needs or those with disabilities. Students do not have to have any prior knowledge for the activity that they are interested in. Schuck said the center is designed to be beginner friendly in order to encourage students to get more involved.
“Our staff do a lot of events outside of work to build that community, so I think it’s a welcoming space if you come into it,” Krimm said. “If you like pushing yourself or you like challenges, it’s a good space for you.”