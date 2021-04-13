The COVID-19 pandemic kept people physically separated during lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, but the video game industry allowed players to stay connected with their friends and find communities of people with similar gaming interests.
Multiplayer video games helped Jacob Mainez, a sophomore advertising and public relations major, stay in touch with his high school friends regardless of separation due to the pandemic or the distance between Nebraska and his home state of Texas.
“I think without them the pandemic would have been a lot harder for sure,” Mainez said.
Mainez said the video games don’t replace hanging out in person, but they do help with his homesickness as an out-of-state student.
“It’s something that gets us talking to each other,” Mainez said. “It’s a conversation starter and a reason to check up on each other and keep aware of how everyone is doing.”
When Mainez was a senior in high school, he and his friends started playing League of Legends and have stuck with it since. In the game, players collaborate to push toward an enemy tower and overtake the other team’s base.
“You’re all working together to accomplish some kind of goal, usually,” Mainez said. “Or it could be just messing around doing whatever you want, messing around with the characters.”
Another game Mainez and his friends play is Minecraft, which has a variety of modes to play. Mainez said he and his friends use the creative and survival modes, and they create whatever they want in the block-themed worlds players can explore.
“It could be buildings; it could be art pieces in the game,” he said. “It could be machines as well, making it so you do something really efficiently whether it’s getting supplies you need in the best manner possible.”
Christopher Roth-Preister, a freshman pre-health student, said he plays multiplayer games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. While Roth-Preister has met a few people online, he mostly plays with his high school and college friends.
“Anyone that plays, I’ll play with them,” he said. “I’m not too picky about that, I just do it to pass time, have a fun time.”
Roth-Preister recommended Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch to anyone looking for a fun multiplayer game. He said it’s an entertaining party game because you can battle with up to eight of your friends or work together to fight bosses.
“I’ve seen everyone play Smash. Guys that never play video games, girls that never play video games, they’ll all sit down and try Smash at least,” Roth-Preister said. “If they’re good, that’s another story, but they always give it a try, and it’s always good to see people having fun with that one.”
Both Mainez and Roth-Preister said they don’t play video games as much as they used to, but Mainez said he and his friends play at least once a week. While video games have allowed Roth-Preister to connect with his friends, he said he prefers in-person interactions.
“I wouldn’t recommend that to be the only way you stay in contact,” Roth-Preister said. “Unless of course that’s how you met them, on the game, you strictly talk to them in the game.”
Mainez said video games shouldn’t get in the way of student work, nor should they stop someone from experiencing a new place.
“It’s very easy to stay inside and play with your friends at home because that’s what you're comfortable with, but try to push yourself to keep going and do the scary things,” Mainez said. “Go out and explore the town and whatnot.”