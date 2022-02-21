Elegant models glide effortlessly, one by one, down a catwalk set up in the center of the Omaha Design Center. They are decked out in tulle dresses, linen suits and other handcrafted garments. This is what Omaha Fashion Week typically looks like. However, this year, much like last spring, the fashion extravaganza has been put on hold due to the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place is a week of knowledge-filled panels held over Zoom and one virtual fashion show will be presented.
Omaha Fashion Week is an event that lasts four days and happens twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall. It’s an opportunity for new and experienced designers alike to showcase their hard work under the glitzy chandeliers of the Omaha Design Center.
Brook Hudson, the co-owner of the Omaha Design Center and the event producer for Omaha Fashion Week, said that the usual week of fashion shows has been replaced by a week of virtual panels to prevent a possible COVID boom.
“The rise of the Omicron variant had us rethink things for the spring fashion show,” Hudson said. “To prepare for the event, it takes several weeks of meeting and gathering talent. If we would’ve gone forward with the fashion show, and with the Omicron variant, we would’ve run the risk of creating a big super-spreader situation.”
Hudson said that the COVID-19 pandemic taught her a lot about herself and society, especially in regard to operating her fashion business. She has had to adapt to the ever-changing world while ensuring her clients and guests stay safe.
“COVID has caused us to really think about what's most important in life and in business,” Hudson said. “I feel a great sense of responsibility for audience members and for our talent. They're the heart and soul of what we do. So, the pandemic really brought me back to what's most important, which is the value of human life.”
Another important person who helps make Omaha Fashion Week happen is Brianna Anderson, who is the director of community outreach. She works behind the scenes by managing and organizing all the backstage elements of the fashion show.
Anderson wanted to ensure that the modified virtual Omaha Fashion Week would be something anyone would want to watch. Hence, not only will the panelists be discussing fashion, but they will also be discussing how to generally function in society.
“The panels will really emphasize how to be your best, most successful self, how to put your best foot forward and how to make it in different entrepreneurship opportunities,” Anderson said. “Then, besides that, we're going to be speaking to some really cool, iconic people, and just hearing from them is definitely going to be inspiring.”
According to Anderson, the week of virtual fashion events will start on Feb. 22 with a Zoom panel featuring students from the Polimoda Fashion School in Florence, Italy. They’ll be talking about launching a sustainable product line as designers.
The next day, Marylou Luther, a Nebraska native and fashion journalist, will be discussing her career writing about iconic fashion designers.
Continuing on Feb. 23, a panel of models from Develop Model Management will be sharing their modeling stories and explaining how they deal with bullying and hate in the fashion industry.
The final panel will be on Feb. 24, and will feature former fashion students from different realms of the fashion world talking about how they got started and made it in the fashion industry.
Finally, after four days of panels, the modified fashion week will end with a virtual runway show by the Fashion Guild and the Fashion Arts Collective, which is a free sewing and educational space located downtown in Omaha. The show will be livestreamed on Facebook.
The virtual Omaha Fashion Week events are all free to watch. To RSVP to an event you’re interested in watching, go to the Omaha Fashion Week website and they’ll send you a link to the Zoom panel once it starts.
All in all, the panels during the upcoming virtual Omaha Fashion Week will be educational for both those who are into fashion and those who aren’t. The topics discussed — ranging from studying abroad to dealing with bullying — are important for anyone in society. Hudson said that if you wear clothes, you are someone who should tune in to the panels.
“When people find out I produce Omaha Fashion Week, one of the first things they say is, ‘I'm not a fashion person,’” Hudson said. “Well, I see you are wearing clothes today. You've made some decisions. You are obviously a fashion person. So, if you're wearing clothes, the discussions are going to be interesting.”