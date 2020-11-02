Going from rehearsals in the practice rooms of Central High School to recording professionally at Magroover Studios, the horror-punk group Death by Brutus has thrust itself fully into the punk music scene by producing its first EP, “Jut!,” which was released on Oct. 15.
Lead guitarist Flynn Rickerl, bassist Thomas Richardson, singer Dexter Skillestand and his twin drummer Sinatra Skillestad began recording “Jut!” in June, but Sinatra said they had most of the material for the EP ready long before then.
“We wrote four songs for a Halloween show in 2019,” Sinatra Skillestad said. “Then we wrote two more, and we just finalized those the day before we recorded.”
Death by Brutus’s music is intense, passionate thrash rock. It’s full of heavy guitar and stand-out drum solos. The content of the EP is rather morbid, fitting Death by Brutus’s horror-punk aesthetic, but Richardson said he sees art in morbidity.
“I think my personal fondness for horror in general was a morbid curiosity,” Richardson said. “It’s all for the sake of art. A lot of the time you’ll just imagine awful, awful things. Every human does … I think there is beauty in the morbid. It’s artistic in a way.”
Sinatra Skillestad also appreciates the morbidity of his music, relating the feeling of “Jut!” to his last year of high school and the realization of how routine the last four years of his life had been.
“For me, high school was all morbid curiosity,” Sinatra Skillestad said. “Senior year was terrifying, how it just ended. Going through four years of the same social interaction and never breaking out of your comfort zone … it was very surreally routine.”
The band recorded with David McInnis at Magroover Studios. Dexter Skillestad said the band tried to give the recordings a live feel.
“It was an interesting way of recording it that we really enjoyed,” Dexter Skillestad said. “We all played together, so it was a very live experience … with all the little nuances of all of us playing together. We’d all just stand in a room and we’d just get the energy out that we have live.”
Those little nuances are what Richardson believes give the band its flow. For example, the group didn’t record with a metronome to keep the beat because he believes it makes songs feel too structured.
“We’re a tight band, and I feel, personally, that click tracks make songs very robotic,” Richardson said. “With music, I think the more confined the worse it is. I feel like music should be a very loose, organic process.”
Since the band is relatively new, only forming in late 2018, Richardson said there’s no real formula to the band’s songwriting process.
“It just starts with something,” Richardson said. “Often, it’s guitar, like a certain riff, and then we just dogpile and keep building on it.”
Richardson said he feels the band’s ability to build a song freely in this way is a testament to the talent of the members.
“Sin is literally one of the best drummers I know,” Richardson said. “He’s great. Flynn’s great. Dex is great. We blend great. We’re just a tight band. Listening to our music, you can tell we’re close.”
Even though the band values technical talent, Dexter Skillestad said he prides the band on not being too professional. Richardson said he feels that attitude represents the members’ personalities.
“Obviously we take the music very seriously, and we’re very passionate about the music,” Richardson said. “But, we’re not very serious people in general. Like, we’ll do what we’ll do.”
Since most of the songs on the EP were performed at a Halloween show last year, there wasn’t an official release concert for “Jut!,” but the band’s Oct. 24 performance at The Bay strikes Rickerl as an accomplishment since it was their first concert outside of Omaha.
“I’m really glad we got something in Lincoln,” Rickerl said. “I’ve known about the Lincoln scene, and I know of a bunch of Lincoln bands, and I’ve always thought it was so cool. I’ve always wanted to be a part of it, and I can’t believe we already made it.”
Dexter Skillestad’s main goal is to keep listeners’ ears occupied.
“No second isn’t put to a good, memorable sound,” Dexter Skillestad said. “At the end of the day it’s all about something that’ll stick in your head: a good melody, a good guitar part, something. Our music is infectious.”