When Jordan Maly died, grief overtook his family and friends. His roommate, Alex Brown, plays in the Omaha screamo band Living Conditions, which practices in their basement. After two years of watching the band through thick and thin, Maly became the band’s biggest supporter.
After Maly’s death, the band felt the best way to honor him was to dedicate their newest album to him. The 11-track album, “Vows,” which was released on March 27, tackles themes like overcoming loss and grief, making it a fitting tribute to the honorary sixth member of the band.
Founded by bassist Alex Brown, Living Conditions has been making music for three years. Brown recruited Kevin Kowal later that year to write lyrics and sing, and the band grew from there. The current lineup includes Brown and Kowal, as well as Scott Hillabrand on drums and Matt Wall and Eric Brouillette as guitarists. Kowal said the current members mesh together so well that he believes they will be the last form of Living Conditions.
“No one else will probably ever be in this band ever again,” Kowal said. “It’ll always be us, and that’s the way we want it to be. The band started out a little wonky, but this is what it’ll be, and if not, then it probably won’t exist.”
Hillabrand said “Vows,” the band’s first release with its current lineup, is best described as screamo mixed with black metal, a combination made possible thanks to Wall’s musical background.
“I played in a black metal band here in Omaha called Truth in Ruin,” Wall said. “We disbanded a couple years ago, but I brought in my influence from that and mixed it with the screamo hardcore sound we’ve been doing and that I’ve always loved.”
Wall, who also writes the band’s guitar parts, said “Vows” was his opportunity to step away from the sound of Living Conditions’ first album “Dry Spells” and push the group’s music further creatively.
“‘Vows,’ for me, was just throwing it all out to the other guys and them just expanding on the idea to push more creative songs,” Wall said.
Hillabrand believes the skill of Wall and Brouillette helped create music that is not only fast and heavy, but sonically pleasing as well.
“I think that Matt and Eric’s guitars work together really, in a literal way, harmonized,” Hillabrand said. “They riff off each other really well, and I think the dark parts of our music go really well with how they bring out the beautiful parts of it.”
The band’s audience seemed to like the album’s combination of darkness and beauty. Since “Vows” was released, Wall said there’s been a huge demand for vinyl copies, and Kowal said the album has quickly become Living Conditions’ most popular batch of music.
“The record’s been out for almost a full week now, and on every streaming service, it’s surpassed what the first record did in two years in six days,” Kowal said. “It’s a little more difficult in this time when you can’t go out to play shows and go on weekend tours or even any tours to support it. I like watching it grow in terms of the number of people who go and check it out.”
“Vows” was recorded right before the pandemic struck the U.S., and it was mixed and mastered by Bryce Hotz at Archetype Recordings in Omaha. Since Living Conditions had been holding onto the record for over a year now, Hillabrand said it was relieving to finally release it.
“It’s been great to put it out because it kind of breathed new life into it for us, where I personally enjoy it again, thankfully,” he said. “But I’m already ready to write another one. We’ve been dealing with this record for a year. I know nobody else has heard it, but we have, so it’s interesting to both want to support this record, but also be completely done with it.”
Kowal said the lyrics he wrote for “Vows” centered around loss, grief and how one’s world changes after losing someone. The album is dedicated to Maly, Brown’s roommate of nearly half a decade who died suddenly in September, but it was written before his death.
“It just kind of happened that we got this record completely done and ready to go a month and a half before his birthday, which was on [March 27],” Brown said. “So we decided that it sucks that he’s gone, but we could at least do this in his honor.”
Hillabrand called Maly the band’s biggest supporter. Living Conditions practiced in Brown and Maly’s basement for the last two years, and Hillabrand said Maly would compliment them after practice, even when they were experimenting with new, wholly imperfect sounds. Kowal said Maly was so supportive of Living Conditions that he offered to sell merchandise in Colorado while they were on tour. He said, though the album is about loss and grief, not Maly’s death, the timing of the release brought the message full circle.
“It was never supposed to be anything about him, but in the end, it turned into being about a lot of things that related back to the loss that a lot of us have dealt with, with family members and friends and all that,” Kowal said. “In the end, it all kind of turned into songs that we had written and lyrics I had written over two years about those things … and then it turned real, which is neither cool nor glamorous.”