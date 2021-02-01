A band’s first album is a snapshot of its infancy. It often contains the only music the group has ever created or performed, not necessarily bonded by a single theme. A band’s second album, however, is a portrait of their growth. The second album is an important checkpoint for any band, including Omaha indie group Bach Mai.
Bach Mai’s second LP, “What You’ve Given,” was released onto various streaming platforms on Jan. 29. The 10 songs are the culmination of nearly two years of maturation, writing and recording for the group.
The group’s founder, lead singer, rhythm guitarist and namesake Bach Mai said he hopes “What You’ve Given” displays his growth as a songwriter.
“The first album was a collection of songs I had written, but the only songs I had written at that point,“ Mai said. “Since then, I’ve done a lot more writing, a lot more music listening and just more intake of as many music philosophies and sounds that I could.”
Bach Mai’s first album, “We’re Gone… We Begin,” was released in August 2016 before Mai had a permanent set of instrumentalists to call a band. “What You’ve Given” was a labor of love for the four-piece band for nearly two years, first being recorded in February 2019.
“The original plan was to release it last July in 2020 — as the album was recorded the year prior to that — and tour on it,” Mai said. “Last year was supposed to be the year of playing as many gigs as we could.”
Since most live music venues are still closed to the public, Mai believes most performances in the near future will be streamed digitally. He did a solo livestream the evening the album was released, and hopes to do a livestream with the whole band in the near future.
“When things are a little more vaccinated and comfortable, we’re hoping to do an actual gig somewhere in town and kind of have a re-release,” he said.
Although livestreams are a novel technique, Mai isn’t new to performing music. He wrote his first song and realized he wanted to pursue music in his sophomore year of college in 2013. He tends to characterize his music as a vulnerable style of indie, emo or pop punk.
“I like to empathize with the people around me, and a number of the songs that I write have to have a grain of truth in my own life,” he said. “I think one of the biggest things in music today is [that] a real value is specificity and experiences.”
Despite the fact that indie, emo and pop punk can all be rather formulaic genres, Bach Mai tries not to let those genres define their sound. Though the four-person band can only manage two guitars, drums and a bass on stage, they often incorporate a string quartet — played by Omaha Conservatory of Music teacher Tyler Roberts — and horns into their recordings.
Percussionist Josh von Kampen, the second longest-lasting member of the group, also likes to bring in elements of concert percussion when possible.
“I love the idea of getting very specific sounds for each song,“ he said. “The whole time I’m going through in my head like, ‘I think this needs to have shakers and tambourine, and this song really needs to have bongos.’ There’s always been that thing in my head of concert band, sheet music and percussion, rather than like ‘I have sticks and I’m going to hit things really loud.’”
For von Kampen, keeping the album under wraps for so long has been challenging in the sense that, until that LP goes live, the finality of the album isn’t realized.
“I think [after the release], when anyone could stumble across it on Spotify or I could actually just send it to my friends and not feel like I’m giving them an unauthorized sneak peek into something we’ve been working on … it’ll feel validated, all of this hard work will feel real,” he said.
“What You’ve Given” is also a reminder to von Kampen how much his life has changed in the last two years, during which he became a father.
“The next to last song on the album, ‘First Breath,’ starts off with my daughter’s heartbeat that I recorded with my phone held up to the little speaker during ultrasound,” he said. “That song Bach wrote when we were dealing with this question of new life and change and how you react to that. There was this question of where are we right now and where are we going. It’s the main question of the album, but it was a question that we asked two years ago, and it’s a question that we’re asking again.”
Though Bach Mai never got to tour with this album, the group will continue to rehearse and perfect the songs to prepare for live performances when they’re available. The band also has plans to release a music video for “Better,” the last track of “What You’re Given,” in the spring.
Despite having recorded the album nearly two years ago, Mai hopes the LP’s message will still resonate with audiences in the era of the coronavirus.
“The title track of the album is a general call to accept things as they are and as things that will happen,” Mai said, “And I think that’s, conceptually, a bit timely for this situation.”