Lit-up police cars at night fill the screen. After a hard cut, Gage Hanson stands on a bridge with his guitar in hand, donning a black hoodie over a white button up. With one strum of his guitar and a loud “Hey,” enraged lyrics start to flow through the speakers and film clips shuffle: a drummer in a parking garage, a bassist outside — his breath visible in the cold. A guitarist in a stairwell filmed from above is spliced together with a city in chaos as the riots and protests of summer 2020 take their toll on Omaha. These images play over an upbeat jam about standing up for what’s right and not backing down until justice is served.
The images and melodies comprise the music video for “Talking Through Teeth,” a new single by Omaha easycore band Everbloom. The song was released on Feb. 26 and was an attempt by the band to experiment with a lighter side of their musical ability.
Everbloom put out a music video for the track but didn’t recruit a director or videographer. Hanson has experience directing and editing music videos — he did the music video for The Tale Untold’s single “I Like It.”
Hanson, who plays guitar and sings, said the video for “Talking Through Teeth” was meant to feel disjointed, with each band member filming their parts in a different spot in Omaha weeks or months apart. Drums and guitar were filmed in a parking garage above Parliament Pub. Jensen filmed his bass part by a bus stop outside The Durham Museum. Hanson’s part was filmed on a bridge south of the CHI Health Center, and he utilized b-roll of riots and protests that had happened over the year when editing.
Everbloom recorded its first EP in 2018 with Jeremy Schaeffer at All Poetic Audio in South Dakota. After that EP, the band decided to start recording and producing music themselves, which is the case for “Talking Through Teeth.”
Hanson describes Everbloom’s sound as easycore, a blend of pop punk and metalcore. He said the band mixes the choruses commonly found in pop punk with the chugs and double bass drum beats found in heavier metal. Hanson also usually performs on a seven-string guitar. However, he said “Talking Through Teeth” is a bit different from Everbloom’s usual sound.
“We’ve tried to move toward more of a pop punk sound rather than being heavier with pop punk influences,” he said.
Bassist and vocalist Dylan Jensen said “Talking Through Teeth” has a big, booming sound. He also said Everbloom values sound that gets participation from the crowd, describing the tune as “jumpy” and something one could dance to. He said the band members like to help audiences focus on the music to forget the stressors of life.
Before the first Everbloom EP, shortly after Hanson arranged a new lineup for his original band that never released anything — Timeless — he said he felt it was time for a name change.
“We decided to call the band Everbloom because the name, to us, means forever growing,” he said. “That’s something we look forward to doing, to growing as people, as a band and as a community altogether.”
Hanson said he values the music scene in Omaha and how the internet has made creating music more accessible to all bands.
“It’s taken the music industry and flipped it on its head,” he said. “Before, getting signed was a big thing, but now you really don’t need to get signed because being heard isn’t limited to record labels controlling who’s on the radio. Through Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and all that, anyone can be heard.”
The internet can be a great way to get in touch with like-minded musicians outside of Omaha as well, Hanson said. In 2019, he joined a Facebook group called The Revive Easycore Group 8.0 to find an online community of bands like Everbloom. One of the first bands Hanson stumbled upon was a band called Shark Bait from Doncaster, England, just 25 miles southeast of Leeds. The two groups formed an online friendship bound by a mutual desire for improvement.
“It’s been really easy to become friends by asking, ‘How’d you do this?’ Saying, ‘I checked out your single. It was super awesome,’” Hanson said. “We’d discuss ways to improve as a band together. It’s been easy to talk to them and become friends because I truly enjoy their music and everything they put out.”
Nik Worsley, the lead vocalist of Shark Bait, said his friendship with Hanson and the rest of Everbloom encourages him to improve.
“We’re as close as Facebook can let you be, really,” Worsley said. “We like their grind and their hustle. It’s quite motivating to see someone doing something and be like, ‘Yeah, hard work respects hard work.’”
The two groups have yet to meet, but both Worsley and Hanson said they would like to convene, possibly on a future Shark Bait American tour.
In the pandemic, Everbloom hasn’t toured or performed any release events or livestreams for the single, relying on word of mouth to spread the news. Before COVID-19, Everbloom would play shows at the Lookout Lounge in Omaha or The Bay in Lincoln. Of course, live shows have been difficult to accomplish in the wake of the pandemic, but Hanson is hopeful that Everbloom can perform soon, though on an altered schedule.
“Our drummer is moving away down to Texas here in a couple weeks,” he said. “It’ll be a little tough to get us all together to play shows, so that might be happening a lot less often than we were doing previously, which was about once a month. We’re probably going to do one every three to six months when everything’s back up.”
Hanson said no matter what the band’s performance schedule is, Everbloom’s desire to continue improving is always present.
“We’re trying to be people who continue growing and want to see progress in the world, in everyone around us and in ourselves,” he said.