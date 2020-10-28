Usually, a band records an album to appease an established audience who wants to listen to its music more. This was not the case for the Omaha band Cat Piss. The noisy rock ‘n’ roll trio recorded its debut EP, “Led Zeppelin Four Pt. 2,” to book gigs because explaining their sound was too much work. Now, in a time where no gigs are being booked, they’ve decided to release “Led Zeppelin Four Pt. 2” on Halloween.
Drummer Nate Wolf, guitarist Casey Plucinski and bassist Sam Lipsett all have extensive music backgrounds and play in other bands outside of Cat Piss. Plucinski is also the lead guitarist for Garst. Wolf drums in Pagan Athletes and the University of Nebraska Omaha jazz band. Lipsett bounces around bands such as Magu and Lux Revival and fills in whenever a bassist is needed.
The band members began playing together last December after seeing each other play at the Omaha DIY venue Lucy’s Pub. Once Plucinski and Wolf started playing together, they had an idea of the type of bassist they wanted for their new project. Lipsett saw both of them play with their separate bands and the three decided to move forward together as Cat Piss.
“I was like ‘man, I wanna be in a band with that guy,’” Lipsett said about Wolf.
The band began playing shows in December, hitting spots like the Culxr House and Midtown Art Supply, but the plan to book gigs with the EP fell apart when the COVID-19 pandemic halted live music in March.
“I kinda like the fact that we only played a few shows because people don’t really have expectations,” Wolf said.
Besides the lack of shows, the pandemic has affected the band’s timeline. The EP was recorded by David McInnis at Magroover Studios in February after being a band for two months. Lipsett said they didn’t expect to be put on hold for the year. When the pandemic hit, they didn't quite know what to do, as they had planned a release show, but decided that it wouldn't be a good idea with the virus in full swing.
The group is hoping that, by putting out this EP, it’ll appear as though they came out of nowhere, even though that was their goal when the band first began performing in December.
“That‘s how we wanted it to be, that we were just busting out,” Plucinski said.
The band’s EP “Led Zeppelin Four Pt. 2” displays its noisy, punk sound that they compare to Steely Dan, but have a hard time defining.
“It’s loud rock music,” Wolf said.
“Noise blues,” Plucinski added.
“It’s like angular noise pop, but we like the Melvins,” Lipsett said.
While “Led Zeppelin Four Pt. 2” will be available on streaming services on Halloween, Lipsett said they’ve already moved past it.
“We probably have 20 or 30 new songs,” Lipsett said. “We’ve moved beyond this EP in our writing and our style and where we are as songwriters. We’ve progressed.”
Plucinski said he doesn’t really care if anyone listens to or likes the album. He said he just enjoys the process of playing together and making music. Lipsett echoed this sentiment with fiery passion.
“I hope they buy physical copies just to light them on fire,” Lipsett said. “I would take pleasure in that. If they would just listen once, like the drum sound, then light it on fire, I would be okay with that.”