The Old Chicago location in the Haymarket on P Street closed on Sunday, 1011 Now reported.
Josh Kern, Chief Experience Officer at CraftWorks Holdings, which is the premier operator and franchisor of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, said the decision to close this location was exclusively a business decision. One of the reasons for this decision was that the company is planning to focus on other Old Chicago locations all over the country, according to Kern. Despite the closing of this location, he expressed his appreciation for the members of the Lincoln community.
“It’s never easy to close a restaurant,” Kern said. “We appreciate our teams and raving fans of the brand and we certainly enjoyed operating this restaurant in Lincoln.”
Although the Old Chicago location is set to close soon, Kern said the company will continue to strive to prosper in its future.
“We continue to be optimistic about the future of Old Chicago and are pleased with the recent progress made on several growth initiatives that we believe should have a meaningful impact on our business,” Kern said.