On Feb. 9, 2022 Nintendo announced some interesting directions for their first Nintendo Direct of the new year. Along with the announcement of new games, the company has decided to withhold information about one of the most anticipated games set to release this year. With this in mind, it is my fear that Nintendo might be taking a step in the wrong direction with their hyped up new releases and subsequent passivity pertaining to updates on other well-known games.
Many die-hard Nintendo fans who watched the Direct video saw that Nintendo was announcing, and expanding upon, some big-named games, such as: “Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes,” “Splatoon 3,” “Kirby and the Forgotten Land,” “Xenoblade Chronicles 3” and “Nintendo Switch Sports,” just to name a few. While I won’t be talking about all the games mentioned, I will be talking about the ones I am most excited for.
“Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes” is the sequel to “Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses.” This sequel seems to be focused on the old mechanics of other Fire Emblem games, meaning that the developers are including a more open map for players to roam around, which is reminiscent of other earlier Fire Emblem games. On the other hand, Three Houses had a grid-like turn-based combat style where players were tasked with controlling each member of their party per turn. It will be interesting to see how many playable characters users can choose from or if they can switch them during combat. I think it would be fun if players could transfer their save data from Three Houses to Three Hopes so that characters would still have their skills and classes that they had in the previous game, this way we don’t have to replay every aspect. I am intrigued to see how they will connect everything from the last game, because it can be difficult to fill shoes that already fit perfectly. “Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes” is set to release on June 24, 2022.
“Kirby and the Forgotten Land” is the game set to be released the soonest, seeing as it comes out on Mar. 25, 2022. While other games with Kirby’s name have been released, Nintendo hasn’t really been marketing them as much as they should have been. In the western market, the last time a big Kirby game was advertised heavily was during the 2010 release of “Kirby’s Epic Yarn,” which was released on the Wii and Nintendo 3DS. So it is refreshing to see that Nintendo has put some of their faith back in the pink blob. The game has improved and realistic graphics alongside the cute characters implemented into, what seems to be, a post-apocalyptic human world. I am excited to see where the story will go, as this is a new direction that Nintendo is taking with the franchise.
The last game I want to discuss is “Nintendo Switch Sports.” This is a reiteration of the classic sports franchise that Nintendo was known for on the Wii and a game that many current gamers grew up playing. The recent trailer shows familiar sports such as tennis, bowling and chambara, along with the addition of new sports such as soccer, badminton and volleyball. For fans of the old Mii look, worry not, you can still make a Mii and insert it in this rendition of the game. “Nintendo Switch Sports” is set to release on April 29, 2022 and is already set to have an update in the summertime. As a long time lover of both “Wii Sports” and “Wii Sports Resort” I am excited to see how they will capture the nostalgia of this series. I hope that they add more than just the sports mentioned to keep players interested in the game.
A major note that needs to be addressed about Nintendo is there has been no update on the much anticipated sequel to “Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild” since the summer of 2021. The trailer showcased some of the new abilities as well as some of the new land, and at the end of the trailer it stated that the sequel would be coming out in 2022. However, we haven’t heard any news since then. Many fans, including myself, have been speculating that Nintendo may be pushing back releasing an update of the beloved game because they might be pushing back the release of the game in general. It seems that Nintendo is trying to drown out the news of BOTW 2 with all these new releases of games in the first half of 2022. Honestly, I would be fine with any update at this point, even if it announces the pushback of the game because it’s better to at least know and not get my expectations up.
They may try all they want, but Nintendo will not be able to keep fans from talking about BOTW 2 or from constantly questioning the choices that Nintendo is making. BOTW was a breakthrough game that ultimately gained the adoration of everyday people because of the graphics and amazing storyline. Just because you release more games doesn’t mean that fans will be content, especially if you withhold information about an already beloved, and heavily hyped up, series. While I am excited for all the new titles that Nintendo is releasing, I feel as if I am missing a piece of information that I crave to know.