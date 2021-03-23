Starting out his career as a member of the Grammy-winning band Nickel Creek to now traveling as a solo artist, Chris Thile doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. Along with singing, Thile is known for rocking the mandolin and composing. His style of music blends bluegrass, folk and other genres to create original compositions.
Thile will be coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on March 24 at 7:30 p.m. The show can be seen in person and through livestream, with a ticket registration.
Matthew Boring, associate director of marketing and patron development at the Lied Center, said Thile’s 2015 performance at the Lied Center with a former band, the Punch Brothers, and his work as the host of the radio show “Live From Here” inspired the Lied staff to ask him to come perform solo. Boring said Thile will be performing songs from his upcoming album that he co-produced with his wife, Claire Coffee, along with songs from his bands Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers.
“He’s the kind of musician that always has a new, interesting project happening, and it was a unique opportunity to bring his solo concert to the Lied Center stage,” he said.
Boring also said that, though this show developed a few months ago, the Lied and Thile were able to collaborate because Thile’s schedule aligned with the Lied’s. He said this performance will also be one of Thile’s first live performances he has played in the past year.
“This concert didn’t get confirmed until early January, and the stars aligned with the Lied’s date availability during a time when Chris was available to do a show in the Midwest,” Boring said.
For anyone looking to get out on the town to enjoy the spring weather, Boring said Thile’s talent and accolades should impress people enough for them to come and enjoy one of the Lied Center’s biggest shows of the season.
“Chris is a multi-Grammy winner and a master musician in so many genres. It’s a rare opportunity to see him play a live solo concert and one of the marquee highlights of concerts coming to the Lied Center this spring,” he said.
Tickets and reservations for the livestream can be purchased on the Lied Center’s website.