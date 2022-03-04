About 12 years ago, Daniel Ulbricht’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and could no longer travel to see his performances with the New York City Ballet. This sparked the idea for the Stars of American Ballet. Ulbricht said if she couldn’t come to New York, he would bring the show down to her.
“In 12 years, it is so exhilarating. It’s amazing,” Ulbricht said. “I’ve traveled the world as a result, domestically, internationally. But, it is a ton of work, so I’m not going to sugarcoat that.”
Although his mom passed away five years ago, Ulbricht said he still feels like the Stars of American Ballet is a legacy that he shares with her.
On Saturday, March 5, the Stars of American Ballet will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Masks will be required for all audience members.
To continue leaving ballet footprints across the world, Ulbricht reached out to the Lied Center in hopes of bringing the show to Nebraska.
“Our goal is whether we’re in New York or we’re in Lincoln or we’re in Italy, that our performances are of that same Lincoln Center standard,” Ulbricht said. “What you would see in New York, you’re seeing in Lincoln, Nebraska.”
Matthew Boring, the deputy director for the Lied Center, said he thinks the ballet company brings a new show for audiences to see.
“I think whether you’re someone who’s enjoyed a lot of dance performances or it’s your first dance performance, there’s something about seeing the top artists in the world on stage, even if you’re not familiar with the technical details of what makes it this incredible performance,” Boring said.
As the director of the show, Ulbricht chooses which pieces and dancers fit best for each individual show. This specific show will include dancers solely from the New York City Ballet. Ulbricht said there will be three pieces, including a solo, a trio with a ballroom dancer and a neoclassical piece.
“I’m really trying to go with what will make the audience relax, what will make them tap their feet, clap their hands,” Ulbricht said.
In addition to making sure the dancers on stage get different opportunities across the globe, Ulbricht said it’s important that the audience feels connected to the performance.
“We don’t have a performance without an audience, just as you don’t have a performance without dancers,” Ulbricht said.
According to Ulbricht, the Stars of American Ballet’s goal is to get these dance masterpieces outside of their home theater and into communities that may not have these types of performances because of time or resources.
“The larger picture is, if we expect the dance world to continue to survive — or culture to survive — we just can’t expect it to be in every major metropolitan area, especially in New York. Otherwise it’s going to die out and just go to the coasts,” Ulbricht said. “I think by going to these underserved markets, we’re engaging their own community and culture, engaging their own next generation of dancers.”
For this performance, University of Nebraska-Lincoln dance students have the educational opportunity of a masterclass in the Johnny Carson Theater Saturday morning prior to the show.
Ulbricht said the masterclass will be followed by a question and answer session for the participants.
“That is part of what our mission is,” Ulbricht said. “We want to be able to talk about what it is like having a class or a repertory, maybe they’re exposed to or not exposed to, and that allows them to then say, ‘Hey, I just took a class with them, now we get to see them perform.’”
In addition to the discounted tickets for all UNL students, students can also request free tickets from the Arts for All program. Boring said discounted tickets are available online up until the showtime.
“One of our goals was just to really maximize the opportunities for students to have Lied Center shows as part of their experience while they’re going to school in Nebraska,” Boring said.
Whether audience members enjoy the costumes or the different dances, the accompanying music or a more contemporary style, Ulbricht said his selection for each performance provides something for every single audience member.
“I think there’s always a feeling that we get as an artist, that something felt like a good show, but I think also that’s always validated at the end of the show [by] the audience’s reaction or experience,” Ulbricht said. “As much as I do art for art’s sake, we also do it for an audience.”