Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach serves Lincoln’s working poor and those experiencing homelessness. They are open 365 days a year, providing two meals a day as well as other resources such as a food pantry, housing programs and substance-use evaluations.
Throughout the month of January, Nebraska Innovation Campus is hosting a donation drive for Matt Talbot that allows the UNL community to show support and offer aid to their neighbors.
Lori Wellman, director of development at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, said the organization began in the 1990s when two women wanted to aid displaced people by providing a warm meal on Saturday nights. Since then, Wellman said the organization has grown into something much bigger.
“We have four main departments, a $3-million operating budget and we’re helping thousands of people every year,” Wellman said. “It’s kind of cool that it went from people having good hearts, wanting to take care of others, and it’s grown into what we are today.”
Wellman said most of the community knows Matt Talbot for their hunger-relief programs. People are familiar with the meals served every day and the food pantry. However, Wellman said most people are not familiar with their other various outreach programs created by the executive director, Susanne Blue.
“If someone needs to wash their clothes, we have laundry services,” Wellman said. “We have shower services. We help them get a birth certificate, an ID, a driver’s license, those types of things that are part of moving to that next step in your life.”
In addition, Wellman said they have housing programs that help people stay in their living situation if they are experiencing financial hardships, as well as their C.A.R.E — counseling, advocacy, referral, evaluation/education — program that helps individuals struggling with substance use. With all of the help that they can offer, Wellman said that Matt Talbot is a lifeline to those in need.
“People come to us and they’re desperate, they’re scared, they’re cold, they’re alone and it’s relief. It’s compassion,” Wellman said. “They are coming to a place where everyone is welcome. We don’t care what brought you here; we’re not going to judge what brought you here. We just want to let you know that there are services to help you improve your life and that as bad as you feel today, you don’t have to be in that place forever, and we can help.”
Brooke Goedert, culture and operations manager for NIC, is coordinating a donation drive that allows The University of Nebraska-Lincoln community to help the individuals at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach Center as well. She said that this drive is a way for NIC to be a good neighbor and community member.
“NIC is committed to doing good and positively impacting the community,” Goedert said. “We work to be good, caring neighbors to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach center. They are our neighbors just to the southeast. So like a good neighbor would do, we’re just providing help during a time of need.”
NIC is inviting NIC partners, UNL entities, staff and students to step up and donate items for Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. Individuals who are interested in donating can find needed items and drop-off locations on the event posting. Everyone has until Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. to donate their items.
Wellman said Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is extremely grateful for the support being offered by NIC. She encouraged people to donate and help out their fellow community members.
“When you go and give something like deodorant or a hat or coat to this drive, you’re helping someone who is really at a loss,” Wellman said. “They’re at a place in their lives where they have to come and ask for help. That individual who has donated is providing that help, that lifeline. It’s reminding them that they are living in a community where there are compassionate people who are willing to help them.”