As temperatures start to rise and winter begins to give way to spring, the Lied Center for Performing Arts is also heating up with an exciting slate of shows for March.
With a tribute band, ballet and one of Broadway’s biggest stars, there is plenty of variety among this month’s Lied Center shows. Here are five must-see shows in March:
Super Diamond, The Neil Diamond Tribute
March 13, 7:30 p.m.
What it is: A concert by Neil Diamond tribute band Super Diamond.
Why you should go: Super Diamond will play many of Neil Diamond’s classic hits, including “Sweet Caroline” and “America.” Formed in 1993 in San Francisco, the group has performed all over the country and has appeared on CNN, Comedy Central and “Late Night Show with David Letterman.”
Fun Fact: Super Diamond performs shows with symphonies around the nation, including the San Diego Symphony and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
LSO Goes to Hollywood
March 14, 7:30 p.m.
What it is: A concert from Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra of familiar melodies from Hollywood classics.
Why you should go: LSO will play snippets of scores from movies like “E.T.,” “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.” It will also perform a special tribute to iconic songwriting duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, who collaborated on works such as “Oklahoma” and “The Sound of Music.”
Fun Fact: Before the concert, attendees can dress up as famous movie characters and take pictures at a photo booth.
Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire
March 17, 7:30 p.m.
What it is: A St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring Irish singer Michael Londra backed by Irish step dancers and musicians.
Why you should go: If you’re looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish flair, there’s no better way than by enjoying this musical spectacular. Londra was the lead singer in the U.S. National Tour of “Riverdance,” a well-known Irish theatrical show consisting of traditional music and dance. The cast of Celtic Fire is made up of alumni from “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance,” a similar Irish musical.
Fun Fact: Londra created and is the director of RadioCelt, an internet-based Celtic music station.
Kelli O’Hara
March 20, 7:30 p.m.
What it is: A concert by Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara.
Why you should go: O’Hara will perform songs from her long career on stage, including excerpts from musicals like “The King and I” and “The Pajama Game.” O’Hara has starred intermittently on Broadway since 2000, accumulating seven Tony Award nominations and winning one for Best Actress in a Musical in 2015 for her role as Anna Leonowens in the revival of “The King and I.”
Fun Fact: She has performed as a soloist around the world at venues such as the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall.
Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s “The Wizard of Oz”
March 28, 7:30 p.m., March 29, 2 p.m.
What it is: A stage adaptation of the beloved film “The Wizard of Oz” by the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.
Why you should go: Fans of the 1939 classic movie will love this balletic rendition of the iconic story with all new music, costumes, sets and special effects. As the longest continually operating ballet company in North America, RWB has entertained audiences all over the continent since it was founded in 1939.
Fun Fact: RWB collaborated with the Kansas City and Colorado ballets to put on this production.
