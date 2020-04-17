On March 16, the Lied Center for Performing Arts canceled all of its events through April 16. Since then, the center’s staff has been steadily announcing more schedule changes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevent the center from hosting shows. On Friday morning, the staff revealed new dates for four previously postponed shows as well as officially postponing Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy show scheduled for May 8.
“What I’m so pleased about is that we’ve been able to postpone, rather than cancel, these shows,” executive director and chief artistic officer Bill Stephan said in a press release. “We’ve worked hard to coordinate with these artists on new dates that fit into their schedules, and we’re so glad that our audiences will still get to experience these world-class performances.”
Of the four rescheduled shows, Kelli O’Hara is the only one remaining in 2020, as the Broadway star will now perform on Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. Moving into next year, Neil Diamond cover band Super Diamond will play the Lied Center on Jan. 30, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire will appropriately perform at the Lied Center on St. Patrick’s Day 2021 at 7:30 p.m. The national tour of “Beautiful - The Carole King Musical” will give four performances from May 13-15, 2021.
Patrons are asked to hold onto their tickets for Seinfeld’s show, as a new date will be announced soon. Refunds are available through the Lied Center box office by contacting liedcustomerservice@unl.edu.