Country music star Garth Brooks will perform at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m., marking the first live music concert at the historic venue in 34 years.
According to a news release from the Athletic Department, tickets will go on sale May 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets using the Ticketmaster website, app or phone number. No tickets will be available at the Ticketmaster outlets or Memorial Stadium box office.
"This is an exciting day for Nebraska and the City of Lincoln," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in the release. "We have looked long and hard for the past year at several options to boost the local and state economy. The opportunity to partner with Garth Brooks for a show at Memorial Stadium was a no-brainer.”
Brooks is the first artist to make the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart every decade since the 1980s, according to the release.
UNL will continue to work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, the release said, and plans to follow all COVID-19 protocols.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a tweet he was thrilled to welcome Brooks to the state and called Memorial Stadium the “perfect venue for this historic concert.”
Mark your calendars for the concert of a lifetime, Nebraskans! We are thrilled to welcome @garthbrooks back to the Cornhusker State. Memorial Stadium is the perfect venue for this historic concert as everything gets back to normal here in the Good Life.— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) May 12, 2021
The last live performance event in Memorial Stadium was Larry the Cable Guy on July 4, 2009, and the last musical performance was Farm Aid III in 1987.
“Nebraska Athletics is proud to bring an event of this magnitude to Memorial Stadium," Nebraska Senior Deputy Athletic Director Garrett Klassy said in the release. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch one of the most iconic entertainers of our lifetime perform in one of the most storied venues in the United States.”