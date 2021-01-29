Mads Mikkelsen is a name more people should know.
Mikkelsen is a Danish actor who, time and time again, gives absolutely incredible performances in both film and TV. Some of his best work comes from the many independent films he’s been a part of, but the actor has also shown up in a number of popular properties. He was the titular character in the TV series “Hannibal”, and he’s shown up in numerous blockbuster hits such as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Doctor Strange.” Hell, he’s even replacing Johnny Depp as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming third film of the Harry Potter spin-off series “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
Despite all this, he’s nowhere near a household name, which I see as an absolute travesty.
In “Another Round,” which opens at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center this Friday, Mikkelsen stars as a Danish high school teacher who, along with a few other teachers, decides to embark on a drunken experiment. What is that experiment?
Quite literally, it’s being intoxicated all the time. The group of educators aims to maintain a constant level of alcohol in their blood, as they believe it will have a positive effect on both their social and professional lives.
Watching “Another Round” is just about as fun as you would think.
The film strikes an interesting balance between the amusing concept at the center of its story and delving into the deeply personal effects of constant tipsiness.
The film spends a lot of time exploring how much fun the characters are having with their experiment, and the small group of teachers actually have pretty good luck with it for a while. There are many sequences in which these characters find more of a purpose in their lives. They’re happier, more confident and notably better at their jobs.
However, there is a more serious side to the film. As the story progresses, the characters ride a fine line between complete control of their lives and falling deep into an abyss of alcoholism. The experiment affects each of the characters differently, and the film does an excellent job of showing how each person has their own limits and reactions to consuming excessive amounts of alcohol.
It’s during these more personal moments that Mikkelsen really lets his acting chops shine through. While he’s certainly entertaining in the film’s cheerful moments, his performance can be absolutely devastating during the key developmental sequences. In a just world, the performance would be winning awards left and right. Mikkelsen is able to so brilliantly portray the variety of emotions and mindsets his character goes through over the course of the film. The range Mikkelsen displays in this performance is incredibly impressive. It’s hard to choose a singular best performance from the Danish actor, but the work he does in “Another Round” should certainly be a part of that conversation.
Is “Another Round” a perfect film that you’ll be talking about for years? Not by any means, but it is a wonderfully produced and emotionally resonant film that features yet another phenomenal performance from Mikkelsen.