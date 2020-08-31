Let’s cut right to the chase — a lot is going on right now. Whether it be civil unrest around the country, the seemingly never-ending threat of COVID-19 or the clashing of Democrats and Republicans leading up to the 2020 presidential election, there will always be issues that seek to divide us.
No matter what occurs, however, one thing will always bring us together: memes. Here are two of our favorites to kick off the Memes of the Month for the 2020-2021 school year.
Runner-Up: Trump’s Axios interview
Jonathan when I explain why clothes have to go in a pile on the chair instead of in the closet pic.twitter.com/gmSZIjDwG8— Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) August 4, 2020
After a heated spar between Axios interviewer Jonathan Swan and President Donald Trump regarding COVID-19 data, the internet latched onto a series of images of Swan reacting in befuddlement to Trump’s statistics.
Swan’s reaction sparked a litany of memes involving Swan’s face experiencing a wide variety of emotions. Twitter especially grew attached to the template of Swan staring at a graph and looking up in pure confusion as users implemented the set of images to describe their own bewilderment with first world problems.
Winner: Ben Shapiro “WAP”
ladies please contain your excitement pic.twitter.com/e8Lr5Np8yD— jordan (@JordanUhl) August 10, 2020
Right-wing political pundit Ben Shapiro is no stranger to criticism on the internet. Whether it be a play on Shapiro’s style of rhetoric with “Ben Shapiro DESTROYS liberals” or his appearance on PewDiePie’s Meme Review series, Shapiro’s name is infamous in the internet lexicon for both praise and vexation, depending on your political affiliations.
No matter the case, Shapiro became the butt of jokes yet again this August when, on his podcast, Shapiro defamed the lyrics to the Billboard No.1 song “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, repeating the sexually-charged lyrics with pain and anguish.
After the clip was released, the internet did what it always does: embrace the meme. From his reactions to a viral remix of the song, which features Shapiro’s nasally monotone vocals and even a reaction from Cardi B herself, Shapiro’s disdain for the song ended up propelling the single to even more success, as it continues its reign as the No. 1 song on Billboard.