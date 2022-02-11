As part of their safety commitment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Marcus Theatres is now offering vaccinated-only movie showings at select locations. Marcus Lincoln Grand Cinema, located in the heart of downtown Lincoln, is one of the selected theaters to offer this movie-going option to their patrons.
According to Clint Wisialowski, senior vice president of sales and business development at Marcus Theatres, adding this option for their customers was a natural next step in their series of COVID-19 precautions. He said that with this next step, Marcus Theatres is hoping to get some customers back to the movies.
“We’ve done a lot of things to accommodate our guests to the best of our ability during these difficult times,” Wisialowski said. “This was another iteration of something we could do to better service certain guests. We recognized that there were some guests who hadn’t been back to a Marcus theater in more than 18 months.”
Wisialowski said that out of the company’s conversations with customers in their loyalty program, they decided to start experimenting with vaccine-required showtimes. He said the company started experimenting with these showtimes last November, and it was a success.
“We did then see guests return who hadn’t been to us in 18 months or more,” Wisialowski said. “That was really encouraging to see.”
Since then, they’ve expanded the program, and it’s now available locally. Wisialowski said the terms of the vaccine-only showtimes are simple: buy a ticket to a vaccinated-only showtime and show your physical vaccine card or photo of it and a photo ID at the checkpoint before entering that specific auditorium. Vaccination cards are not required to enter the building, get concessions or take advantage of the lounges in the lobby.
Since these showtimes are only to accommodate certain guests, there are not vaccine-required showtimes for every single movie or every week. Instead, Marcus Theatres picked a few movies to offer vaccine-required screenings, and they change every week.
Wisialowski said that Marcus Theatres cares about choice, and this is just another choice available to guests. In that spirit, there will always be a vaccine-required showtime and a normal showtime of the same movie within 45 minutes of each other — at the Marcus Lincoln Grand Cinema, they’re usually within 10 minutes of each other.
“It’s all about choice,” Wisialowski said. “It’s not trying to segregate; everyone has an opinion and they’re all extremely important. We’re just trying to service guests with a certain opinion. It allows the guest to say ‘I like that showtime, but I don’t wanna show my vax card. Ok, there’s another showtime fairly close. I still get to experience the same movie at the same time of day.’”
This week, beginning Friday, Feb. 11, Marcus Lincoln Grand Cinema will be offering “Marry Me” and “Death on the Nile” for their vaccine-required showtimes. These showtimes are identified on the website next to the title with brackets that say “Vax Required.” Guests attending these showings must be fully vaccinated and two weeks out of their second Moderna or Pfizer shot, or two weeks out of their Johnson & Johnson shot. For more on the vaccine-required showtime guidelines, refer to the Marcus Theatres website.
Wisialowski said that Marcus Theatres is happy to see guests returning to the cinema now that this option is available to them. He said to guests that Marcus Theatres is committed to making the movie-going experience safe, and they will continue to provide this choice to guests as long as it is desired.
“I think we’ve shown that we’re a good corporate, public citizen,” Wisialowski said. “We’ve done so many different things, from changing our cleaning protocols to the way we filter our air. To the best of our ability, we have tried to maintain a safe and healthy environment. I’d be proud to have our guests back at the theater, and I welcome any comments they have on what we can do better.”