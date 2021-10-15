On Oct. 15, Weathers, a rock band from Los Angeles, will be performing in Lincoln at the Bourbon Theatre as a stop on their first-ever headlined tour.
According to lead singer Cameron Boyer, the band started in late 2015. Since then, they have released two albums. According to Apple Music, one of their earliest singles, “Happy Pills,” became the most-added song to rock radio in July 2016. Boyer said this single helped to kick off the band’s career.
“It’s been kind of a slow burn,” Boyer said. “But, KROQ, probably the biggest LA alt station, they played ‘Happy Pills’ on the radio before it was even released. That kind of kicked off a wildfire.”
Boyer describes the group’s music as happy-sad music. Cole Carson, the group’s drummer, said that a lot of their music tackles emotional and mental health themes. He said that this is also something they like to incorporate into their live performance.
“I think it’s because we’ve all had such strong personal things happen to us that have to do with mental health,” Carson said. “We all have family members who have experienced it, some of us ourselves have gone through some mental health things. It’s really close to home, so we wanted to shed some light on it.”
The band is currently on their first national headlined tour. Boyer said that being on stage and touring has been very exciting for the group, especially after feeling the effects of the pandemic.
“It feels really amazing to be on tour, especially after COVID, to see so many fans return and to also see some new fans too,” Boyer said. “It’s been a really validating experience, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
At their Lincoln show, Aaron Taos, who has an indie-pop style, and Kenzo Cregan, who has more of a classic rock sound, will be opening for Weathers. Carson said that despite all of their styles being a little different, they all sound great together live. He said they have all been enjoying their time together on tour.
“It’s been great,” Carson said. “We’ve been having drinks after shows together and hanging out on off days. It’s like we’re a big family traveling together on the road right now.”
Carson said the band is looking forward to performing for the Lincoln crowd again. He said that they have performed in Lincoln twice before, and both times, they have had a blast with the Lincoln audience.
“The first time, we didn’t know what to expect because we had never been in that market before,” Carson said. “We all kind of thought the show would bomb, but it ended up being really fun, everyone was jumping around. So I’m really looking forward to the crowd and hoping they bring the same energy they’ve brought the last couple of times.”
Boyer said that those coming to the show this weekend can expect to have a good time with their energetic and emotional performance.
“There’s going to be a lot of energy for sure,” Boyer said. “That’s what we like to do, we like to party, we like to dance a lot. It can also be an emotional experience too, so I would say to bring a lot of energy and get ready to have a good time.”