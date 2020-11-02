With winter weather eerily creeping up on us, it’s time to start pulling out those heavy coats and boots. This year, my goal for my winter wardrobe is to redesign the “winter bundle” look to appear less pillowy.
The “winter bundle” marshmallow look is a surefire way to keep you warm throughout the day, but it may not be the look you are going for. When I think of this layered style, I think of the child who walks home from school that needs to stay warm. I can feel the overheated, stiff feeling that comes along with these multiple thick layers, large hat and oversized gloves.
But don't worry, we're going to change this look and find ways to stay warm while still maintaining good fashion sense.
Hats
There are many types of seasonal hats to choose from, depending on the outfit, amount of comfort and heat provided. Let’s start by throwing out those old, flannel-lined aviator hats. There are many better, newer hats that can give you equal comfort with a more chic look. If you are looking for trendy streetwear style while keeping your head warm, I would pick up a bucket hat to complete your laid-back look. If you are looking for an edgier look, a beanie never fails to keep you stylish and fully warm.
Layers, layers and more layers
Layering saves you from the need for that overly thick, extremely heavy coat. If done right, you can maintain the warmth you need to walk from one class to another yet still be stylish enough to escape embarrassment. A sturdy jacket with a long sleeve underneath along with pants and a hat should keep you warm enough when walking to classes. The best jackets for this are barn coats, pea coats and flannels. Any of these options pair well with a dressed-up or down long sleeve or button down shirt to stay fashionable while warm.
Textured Pants
Jeans are an OK option, but we have to remember there are more options than just a simple pair of jeans. When trying to find style, comfort and warmth, there's only one pant that will do the trick: corduroy. Yes, you read that correctly — corduroy is having its resurgence, and I am loving it. This versatile fabric gives you ample warmth while still being stretchy enough to provide you comfort all day, which makes for the perfect pant. Usually, it’s fairly easy to find a pair of corduroy pants in a dark or muted color that can go well with anything. Adding this style to your wardrobe will easily keep you warm, but it’s not as basic as your simple pair of jeans.
Whatever keeps you warm and happy will surely help you throughout these frigid fall and winter months. But, a closet revamp never hurts, and with these tips there’s no need to worry about freezing outside and sweating inside. There's also no need to worry about that exaggerated fluffy look. You can stay light but warm this winter.