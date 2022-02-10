Grab your Valentine, roommate or next door neighbor and say “namaste” before your busy weekend with some partner yoga.
On Friday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m., the Campus Recreation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host this semester’s hour-long partner yoga class just in time for Valentine’s Day. The class is currently available to pre-register in the Mindbody app or online. All participants must sign up individually.
Iryna Prakapchuk will lead this class alongside Rachel Huenink. Prakapchuk began yoga over 11 years ago when she moved to the United States from Belarus with two kids. She said she didn’t know anyone and didn’t know English very well, but after taking her first yoga class at the YMCA, she fell in love.
“It was so relieving because I still didn’t have a big community in the beginning of our journey here in the U.S., and being around the people who had the same interest that I have, they’re supportive,” Prakapchuk said. “It’s always [a] friendly community, and then you feel the support.”
It wasn’t until six years ago that Prakapchuk decided it was time to begin training to become a yoga instructor. She was taught by Huenink at the YMCA before being introduced to UNL’s group exercise classes. Now, she teaches slow flow yoga classes and beginner’s yoga twice a week at the Campus Recreation Center.
“It’s more than just teaching yoga. It’s a community of the people,” Prakapchuk said. “Somebody changed my life in a way, so it’s cool to kind of influence people’s life and hopefully [in a] better way.”
Huenink began yoga classes while attending graduate school in Denver and continued to take classes at the YMCA after moving to Nebraska. Huenink said she’s been teaching yoga at UNL for the past seven years, where she currently teaches a noon yoga class on City Campus.
“It’s so much more than just a class,” Huenink said. “Certainly it can be done anytime, any place, but there’s something special about being in a group with people.”
Since the beginning of Prakapchuk’s teaching at UNL, she and Huenink have brought their couple’s yoga classes from the YMCA to campus.
“I think we started the partner yoga for Valentine’s Day, and then we also added the partner yoga for Thanksgiving, like Friendsgiving,” Prakapchuk said.
This partner yoga class will mostly be done with another person, so choosing the right partner is necessary. Although the class is just in time for Valentine’s Day, Huenink said participants could bring anyone they’re comfortable with whether it’s a significant other, friend or roommate.
“I have never done [yoga] with my partner,” Huenink said. “Twelve years, we’ve never done it. I’ve always gone with a girlfriend.”
Whoever you choose to bring, Prakapchuk said this class will incorporate all yoga levels, regardless if you’re a beginner or a professional.
“We do some poses that look crazy from the side, but they’re really easy to do,” Prakapchuk said.
Huenink said this yoga class will start with breathing exercises, followed by seated poses, standing and balancing and partner savasana, or the final resting pose.
“In our class, you don’t have to know how to do yoga,” Prakapchuk said. “So if you come and [have] never done yoga, you will be totally fine because you will be guided by us.”
Prakapchuk said working with a partner allows for deeper stretches and creates quality time with one another. One of her favorite poses is one where the partners hold on to each other for balance as they build trust in your partner.
“Sometimes balance poses will be easier, but sometimes they will be harder for some people,” Prakapchuk said. “Many people say it’s easy to do balancing poses together with a partner so you support each other, but sometimes people knock each other over.”
Prakapchuk said she’s seen the benefits of yoga through her pregnancy and sinus infections, and Huenink relied on yoga through cancer treatment and high-risk pregnancies. Huenink and Prakapchuk agree that it’s important to get into the routine of attending yoga classes and stretching on your own so your body gets used to feeling relaxed.
“[My students] see the benefits afterward. After the class they are so [empowered] to come back next time, even if they have [a] lack of energy,” Prakapchuk said. “They will come just because they know after doing this practice they will feel so much better and so much more relaxed and energized in this at the same time so they can continue studying.”