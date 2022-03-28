In February 2020, six Kigali, Rwanda-born integrated science majors from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln came together to compose a musical performance for the annual Rwandan Night campus event celebrating the nation’s culture. Little did they know just how drastically one night could alter their trajectories.
Drawing from various musical disciplines and a variety of individual talents, the band now known as Live Lyve is comprised of lead singer Esther Uwamahoro, keyboardist, producer and backup vocalist Japhet Ingeri and multi-instrumentalist and music director Benoit “The Music Machine” Kayigamba.
The band has weathered the trials of the past few years through growing friendship and a mutual passion for music. Now, the band is laying the groundwork for a nationwide tour starting in Des Moines before they graduate next spring.
Although the members of Live Lyve knew each other through the Rwandan agricultural scholarship program that brought them to Nebraska, Uwamahoro said it was through music that they actually began to develop a friendship. According to Ingeri, impromptu jam-sessions between the group were common even before Live Lyve’s formation, which is something they all agreed undoubtedly contributed to the formation of the band.
“We knew each other before, but weren’t that close. The closeness increased gradually as we kept working together,” Kayigamba said.
Even before their first performance at Rwandan Night in 2020, the group was encouraged by their growing local fanbase to make the band official. After the performance, those calls reached a fever pitch.
“After [Rwandan Night], we received a lot of compliments and encouragement,” Uwamahoro said. “People were like ‘You guys should actually make this a real thing,’ like ‘We need a real Rwandan band.’”
From that day onward, the group of six started regularly practicing together, although half of the members would eventually quit due to conflicting levels of commitment and differences in vision.
Nonetheless, Live Lyve continued practicing, even as the pandemic forced them away from the big stage. Despite the presence of such an unprecedented limitation in the band’s early days, the group knew that the authentic experience of live music was at the heart of what they wanted to provide for their audience. As such, they adopted a name befitting their ambitions.
“We ended up with ‘Live Lyve’ because simply what the name means is we want people to live the live music, to have that live experience of things,” Ingeri said.
The Live Lyve band strives for versatility in its music by drawing from a vast pool of influences, according to Ingeri.
“Our music is influenced by multiple cultures, but mostly American and Nigerian music,” Ingeri said. “We do have specific cultural Rwandan music, but there’s also that influence of R&B, rock, hip-hop; it’s a diverse world of music, which is actually why we’re flexible.”
Underlying the blended tapestry of musical genres that the band embodies are the individual inspirations each member draws from.
For Uwamahoro’s vocal-centric style, she said she’s primarily influenced by contemporary R&B, but also noted that she’s especially inspired by the Rwandan singer Teta Diana, who employs a blend of folk, Afro-pop and jazz in her work.
In the production and lyrical aspects of his role, Ingeri described a strong connection to Christian and gospel music, lauding the Christian pop duo for KING & COUNTRY for their ability to compose intricate, fluid melodies.
“The way they’re able to take simple things and build something complex, like no hard chords, no hard stuff, but when all those small pieces come together, they make something complex and inspiring,” Ingeri said.
As the on-stage director of the band, Kayigamba takes cues from American instrumentalist and director Adam Blackstone, who directed the 2022 Super Bowl LVI half-time show. For the instrumental side of Kayigamba’s role, he’s appreciative of rock-blues-pop musician John Mayer.
“When it comes to blues and soul, I like the way [Mayer] takes B.B. King’s version,” Kayigamba said. “There’s a way he takes it and modernizes it, adds some pop to it.”
Although the band tries to compile and emulate material from many sources, Kayigamba emphasized a need to make the band’s music their own, even when performing covers of others’ work.
“We don’t just copy-paste,” Kayigamba said. “We are like, ‘Go ahead and learn whatever you can learn. Learn from whoever you want to learn from, but make sure you take time and make it your own.’”
Beyond their musical inspirations, each member of Live Lyve has discovered their own virtues throughout the band’s two-year journey.
For Uwamahoro, it’s come in the form of self-expression and identity.
“I feel like, without music, my life would be really incomplete. I do music because there’s this part of me that’s meant to do music,” Uwamahoro said. “Besides that, I just feel like I’m really inspired to do music because I want to share with the world what’s inside of me.”
For Ingeri, the drive to create has always come from the power music gives him to positively affect others.
“You can help people. You can change peoples’ lives,” Ingeri said. “I feel like having that power is such an amazing gift.”
Kayigamba highlighted the profound growth he’s experienced since joining the band, noting that he had to learn to play the guitar with no prior experience in order to expand the band’s abilities, and how unfettered he feels in expressing himself through music.
“When I’m doing music, I’m limitless,” Kayigamba said. “I get to experience myself, the signals of my soul.”
Beyond their growth as individuals, the members of Live Lyve said they’re looking ahead to expanding the band’s horizons, starting with plans to round out the group with a full-time drummer and bassist.
Kayigamba said the band hopes to expand their impact beyond music by championing causes they’re passionate about and never limiting the scope of their goals.
“Now we’re trying to go across different communities and help them give back to society, to the community through music, maybe supporting a cause, raising funds for something,” Kayigamba said. “That’s our aim, going beyond the community, beyond Lincoln, beyond ourselves, beyond music.”