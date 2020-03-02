March — the month of warming temperatures, Daylight Saving Time, the color green and a stacked schedule of local music events. Out-of-town bands are teaming up with acts from Omaha and Lincoln to showcase tunes from the Cornhusker State with a taste of national sounds. Break out the shorts, turn the clocks back, paint something green and check out these hot shows coming up.
March 8 at The Mez
The Wichita rockers of Kill Vargas are once again saying howdy to Lincolnites. They are set to get rowdy with the help of Lincoln cowboys Death Cow and the Garst herd of Omaha. Round up your closest friends and settle into The Mez for a night of steady rocking and sweaty moshing.
vera devorah, Conny Franko, Greet Death, Salt Creek
March 19 at Parrish Studios
Greet Death, a heavy-hitting shoegaze band from Michigan, is wedged into a trio of local acts for a grab-bag night of tasty tunes. Salt Creek is bringing the explosive indie-emo, Conny Franko has the hip-hop and vera devorah prepared a set of orchestral rock ‘n’ roll to share. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. in Parrish Studios, located on 14th and O Streets.
March 27 at The Bay
Join dissonant-core Minneapolis band Why Not at The Bay, joined by local blues and garage afficianatos Mann!x. Serving as the second-to-last performance of Why Not’s March tour, the band will showcase its well-rehearsed, grime-rock chops to compliment The Bay’s playful, skate-punk ambiance. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and music starts at 7.
Yasmin Nur, Seymour, Bad Self Portraits
March 15 at The Mez
Once again, The Mez is set to host a fusion of Lincoln, Omaha and Wichita artists. Yasmin Nur will be joined by Omaha indie rockers Bad Self-Portraits and Lincoln’s dreamy duo Seymour. The show is open to all ages with a $5 suggested donation.