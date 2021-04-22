Within the past month, six anonymous men on TikTok have proposed April 24 to be a day dedicated to carrying out sexual assault and rape. Many have chalked the trend up to a cruel joke, and the veiled threat has been said to have little substantiation, according to USA today's “Fact Check.” However, whether the trend is a joke or not, the fact remains that these types of abuse are a real threat for many in the United States.
According to the nonprofit Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN, there are 433,648 victims of sexual assault every year. One in six of these victims are women who have been the victim of an attempted or completed rape, and the most at-risk age group of this demographic is 12-34.
Owner of Longoria’s Tactical Martial Arts Daniel Longoria and his son Rudy Longoria understand this experience women face, and utilize their understanding of self-defense to teach women how to protect and defend themselves.
“I've worked with quite a few different women's advocacy groups that deal with sexual assault, and I’ve worked with a lot of women who can’t quite get out of the cycle of blaming themselves and that fear of physical confrontation,” Daniel said. “Over time, though, with the right teaching, the women get more comfortable, and you can see that moment when they finally learn the technique, and it’s just so satisfying to see them empowering themselves.”
Daniel has been involved in martial arts since 1978 when he began learning Taekwondo. Eight years later as a black belt instructor, he bought the school that is now Longoria's Tactical Martial Arts. He then began using his passion for teaching to help empower anyone who walked through his doors.
“I started out teaching kids and really found my niche as a mentor for young people, helping them with self-esteem and self-confidence,” Daniel said. “Then as the market changed, I wanted to help mentor females in self-defense because I realized that women needed that practical self-defense, and they weren’t getting it because martial arts was so male-dominated at the time.”
Over the years, Daniel said he has taken great lengths to ensure feelings of comfort and safety with all of his students, and especially his female students, many of whom have been survivors of sexual assault.
“I remember this time when a student of mine had finally begun learning the technique, and she broke down crying saying ‘why didn’t I have this before,’ and I remember telling her that ‘you couldn’t have used what you didn’t know, and that’s why you’re here empowering yourself and learning how to protect yourself,’” Daniel said. “It’s so important that women know this and utilize self-defense for themselves.”
Over the years, Daniel has incorporated his son Rudy into teaching martial arts. Rudy said a big part of learning self-defense is getting a grasp on the mental strength required in situations that one might need to protect themselves in.
“It’s really important for women at really any age to learn even just the basics of being aware of your surroundings and walking with your head high when you’re out,” Rudy said. “I know that we have a lot of students come in, and it’s almost alarming to me that there are so many women that have gone through abuse or assault, but then they come in and they learn the moves and it’s such a complete 180 in the confidence. You can tell that they’ve finally found some ground to stand on.”
According to Rudy, most seminars and conventions focused around rape prevention center around a similar “stranger-in-an-alley” scenario. He said the problem with this approach is that most assaults are perpetrated by someone the victim knows. Whether the assault occurs out in public or at home by a trusted friend, there are different tactics to neutralizing the situation and preventing an actual assault.
“One of the first things we tell anyone is that if someone is looking to hurt someone else, they are going to look at your face and your body language to see if you’d be an easy target. You have to walk with your shoulders back and your eyes up with a confidence that tells people not to mess with you,” Rudy said. “If you don’t feel comfortable in a situation, you have to get out of there, but if you can’t, we teach improv techniques for people to use depending on the situation and who the attacker is.”
Both Rudy and Daniel agreed that it’s important for anyone subject to physical intimidation to seek out ways to defend themselves, even if it’s just a few classes or seminars. Longoria’s Tactical Martial Arts offers a week-long free trial for anyone interested to see if they like the atmosphere. Daniel also teaches Krav Maga classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and both Rudy and Daniel work with outreach programs that teach adults and children alike how to protect themselves if the need arises.
“One of the things that I’m really proud of is that I get the chance to work with people and organizations that help women defend themselves,” Daniel said. “A lot of the women I work with have a really hard time getting out of this cycle of self abuse where they think that the terrible things that happened to them were their fault, and to watch them break out of that cycle and stand on their own ground. It’s just beautiful to be a part of.”