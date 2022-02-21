A local Lincoln non-profit arts company is hosting a one-night-only experience of theater and conversation this week in hopes of continuing their mission, “growing goodness with the arts.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, in partnership with Crane River Theater Company, BLIXT will present “Pretty Fire,” a one-woman show by Charlayne Woodard that explores her experience growing up during the civil rights movement. The show is at 7 p.m. at the Mill Bistro on Innovation Campus.
The title, “Pretty Fire,” references Woodard’s experience witnessing a cross burning near her grandmother’s house in the deep South. At such a young age, she thinks the fire is pretty until she learns the truth of what it represents, as well as new truths about the world she lives in.
Petra Wahlqvist, co-founder and volunteer at BLIXT, said that the show is a series of five vignettes that provide insight into moments of Woodard’s life.
“It’s a beautiful play and very impactful,” Wahlqvist said. “It opens up opportunities for all of us to share and talk about our own stories or the stories from this play that resonate with us.”
The event, specifically scheduled for Black History Month, will end in a discussion hosted by Marika Gray, the show’s actress, and D-Wayne Taylor, a local voice artist, beatboxer and radio personality.
Becky Boesen, co-founder and executive director of BLIXT, said that “Pretty Fire” will continue BLIXT’s mission of promoting goodness by creating a safe space to share a diverse story.
“Anytime we can shine a light on stories that differ from our own and create a safe space to tell it is one way of growing goodness,” Boesen said. “Just encouraging others, in this very divisive time, that you can open your mouth and say what’s important to you and be heard and seen and respected.”
According to Bosen, BLIXT specializes in performance, education and engagement and community development through the arts.
“BLIXT is really a unique non-profit,” Boesen said. “Everything we do has some element of the arts at the center, but often we also leverage the arts to create educational opportunities and then engagement and community development opportunities.”
Boesen said that the setting of The Mill will be a good location to help obtain the education, engagement and community development aspect of the show. She said The Mill is beautiful on its own and will provide an intimate setting for enhanced connection and conversation after the show.
“I think it’s such a wonderful place for a small crowd to gather and experience something, as Midwesterners, where you can see the skyline but also have the best damn cup of coffee in Nebraska,” Boesen said. “I find that when we’re in spaces like that, it’s easier to connect as an audience and to have those conversations after. When you’re sharing a small room like that and then you share a meaningful experience, you can’t help but feel connected to the person next to you.”
Tickets are available on the BLIXT website for $20. For safety reasons, the show will be limited to 35 people and all audience members will be encouraged to wear a mask. At the event, art will be sold by Raimy O. Washington, a local artist and recent graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Boesen said she is happy to invite students to come to see “Pretty Fire” because it will be a welcoming theater experience that anyone can enjoy.
“Sometimes theater can feel out of reach or lofty, and when we work with these great contemporary American plays, there is truly something accessible for everyone,” Boesen said. “I guarantee, even though our main character is living a life unique to her, there is something for everybody in this show. They will see themselves somewhere.”