Between everyday life struggles and what seems to be “normal” pandemic woes, almost everyone could use some zen in their life. The Lincoln Zen Center is offering free online beginner meditation classes for anyone looking to get some calmness in their lives.
Lincoln Zen Center is a religious, non-profit organization that teaches the Buddha Dharma to anyone in the community. Their focus of Zen Buddhism aims to teach people the ways of meditation in hopes it will improve their lives.
According to Jason Padilla, education and outreach coordinator, the Lincoln Zen Center teaches the Soto Zen style of meditation, a practice of Japanese Buddhism. He said Soto Zen is mindfulness, sitting meditation that is interoceptive and allows the individual to focus on what’s happening in the mind and body.
While many people practice meditation to be calmer, unwind and relieve stress, Padilla said that it’s important to highlight the spiritual aspect of meditation.
“With a calm mind, you can start examining your life more thoroughly,” Padilla said. “That helps people make better decisions, more ethical choices in their life and start to see things in a more holistic way. Maybe that helps people fulfill their spiritual commitments, development and lives.”
During the pandemic, Brent Shaw, a member of the Lincoln Zen Center, began his spiritual journey. He had just adopted two kids, schools were shut down, he was watching someone else's kids, he had a family member who was sick and he had an injury that prevented him from being athletic.
“I, all of the sudden, was experiencing a high amount of stress,” Shaw said. “One time, I blurted out in anger towards my kids. After that moment, I was reflecting and realized that it wasn’t the kind of person I wanted to be. I started reading about meditation and decided to give that a try.”
Shaw said he initially started trying videos and apps to lead him in meditation, but he found himself falling asleep, so he decided he needed someone to show him the way. That’s when he found the Lincoln Zen Center and went to the beginner class.
“Mike, who teaches the beginner class, was so welcoming,” Shaw said. “I went again the next week and he kept saying ‘Emotions are going to come, let them come, let them go.’ I realized the more I kept meditating and practicing not allowing my emotions and thoughts to control me, it helped me in my daily life. I find meditation and the way it’s taught at the Zen Center really life changing.”
As a nonprofit, all of the classes at the Lincoln Zen Center are free to the public. Currently, all classes are being taught on Zoom due to the pandemic. The beginning class is on Monday evenings and lasts about 30 minutes. Those who are interested can find the classes on the Lincoln Zen Center website, as well as get the Zoom links by signing up for their email newsletter.
Since he was recently a beginner, Shaw offered some encouragement and advice to those who are thinking about starting their journey into meditation.
“It can be nerve wracking to try something new, but I think the Lincoln Zen Center is a great place to try this,” Shaw said. “This is free, people walking alongside you wanting to help. There’s no expectation when you come to the door; you don’t have to have it all together.”
Padilla said that college students can greatly benefit from meditation as a screenless way to unwind and calm their minds. He encourages people to come try a class, or multiple, and begin practicing meditation.
“We have plenty of time during the day where students are constantly checking their phones, and that riles up our emotions,” Padilla said. “That’s a perfectly good use of your time, but even if you have just five minutes, you can practice meditation. You don’t have to always be distracting yourself with your phone. Instead you can turn your attention inward and see what’s happening with your mind and body.”