From small beginnings performing at a Lincoln Southeast talent show to releasing their debut EP “Drive Thru,” the Lincoln indie band Parking Lot Party hopes to go nowhere but up. The band isn’t slowing down, as it’s performing for the Lied Center for Performing Arts’ Huskers in the Spotlight program Jan. 26 at noon via livestream on the Lied Center’s Facebook.
Four of the five members in the band are UNL students. The group has a sound its members describe as groovy indie-pop with modern guitar tones.
Vinh Le, student at Nebraska Wesleyan University and the bassist of the band, said the group was excited for the opportunity since it has been hard to get gigs due to the pandemic.
“It was just honestly a really nice surprise for us because we've been working hard, and we've been trying to make steps forward, as a group,” he said.
While this event is similar to most shows the band has played, after practicing at the Lied once already, Le said that working with the Lied’s professional production team greatly contrasts any experience the group has had prior. He said he appreciated how the Lied will provide a high-quality livestream with its resources and equipment.
“One of the biggest differences for us is that we had a whole team working around us too, and it was really cool to see a production team,” he said.
Freshman psychology major and lead singer for the band, Jack Dobson, said the group has been more creative than before the pandemic, and they’ve grown both as a group and individually. The group is using their newfound growth and time to create their first full-length album.
“We have developed basically four or five new songs from what we had before. We might have had a draft of a song from way back when — like two or three years ago — but we brought it back up with COVID because we've had so much time to just rehearse,” Dobson said.
For artists pursuing music during the pandemic, freshman pre-health major and guitarist for the band Carson Dettmer said artists shouldn’t be afraid to promote themselves and claim the title of musician. This has helped Parking Lot Party become more productive as a band and more active on social media.
“Don't be hesitant to really put your work out there or put yourself out there, because we've seen more success the more that we've been proud of the work that we do. We're now way more active on social media. I think we're way more willing to share with friends or share [with] people that we meet that we’re in a band,” Dettmer said.
Any new fans of the band can follow the band on Instagram to stay informed or purchase band merch. “Drive Thru” is available on all streaming platforms.