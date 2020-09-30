For the first time in months, R&B artist Dominique Morgan will step on stage, strapping on her heels and slipping into her most shimmery outfit, to serenade an audience with her soulful — and likely tearful — ballads.
“The napkins and Kleenexes and paper towels are going to be on all day,” Morgan said.
Like Morgan, many other musicians have had to take a hiatus from performing due to the pandemic. Social distancing guidelines have prevented audiences from gathering to hear their favorite musicians play live — until Lincoln Calling summoned many eager artists back out of the woodwork. It’s this long-awaited call to return to performing that warrants enough tears to make Morgan keep her tissues closeby.
Lincoln Calling, an annual music festival that gathers local musicians and artists across the country, will continue virtually this year. From Oct. 1 to 3, a diverse group of performers, from hip-hop to punk rock artists, will take stages at The Bourbon Theatre and Turbine Flats for a series of livestream performances.
Morgan said playing Lincoln Calling will be a meaningful experience for her and fellow performers after an unsolicited break from concerts and tours, and she’s more than excited to grace the stage again. Her appreciation for the festival is amplified due to the fact that Lincoln Calling has proved a welcoming environment for her first performance after transitioning genders.
“Lincoln Calling has been so open and supportive,” Morgan said. “I think this is the best space for me to reemerge as an artist after what we’ve been through as a community and after what I’ve been through as a person.”
Lincoln Calling Executive Director Spencer Munson said he’s eager for the festival to immerse listeners in the music scene again after an extended lull. Munson said Lincoln Calling is bringing fans of different genres together with an expansive lineup this year, including hip-hop duo OSHUN, indie pop performer Kississippi and local artists like folk group The Wildwoods.
The festival staff is proud to host musicians from a variety of identities and backgrounds, Munson said.
“I really love the fact that we are featuring a lot of artists of color, a lot of artists in the LGBTQ+ community and are really trying to amplify some voices that may not normally get the platform,” Munson said. “We’re just really excited to feature a really eclectic and broad scope of musicians.”
Munson said the performances will be unlike other livestream performances because of the first-rate technology involved, elaborate sets and visual art incorporated into each performance.
“Our team has done an amazing job of being creative and innovative and really learning how to use all the software so we can produce something really high-quality at the virtual level, too,” Munson said.
The performances are occurring during a poignant time of history, Munson said, and because of this, his team wanted to incorporate social justice issues into the festival. In addition to being inclusive in its lineup, Munson said Lincoln Calling will feature educational panels from artists and activists like Mykki Blanco and Madame Gandhi.
Munson said he hopes the performances and panels will bring a bit of unity during a time of deep political division. Munson said he can think of no better way to discuss and work through problems as a community than through the arts.
“Throughout history, art has been a perfect conduit for subversive ideas,” Munson said. “Whether that’s a painter or a sculptor or a musician speaking their mind, we always feel that art and music can be a great way to express radical ideas, but it can also be a great way to bring people together who have different ideas.”
Though guitarist John Demitro of Colorado rock band Pink Fuzz is not a member of the Lincoln community, he recognizes Lincoln Calling as a rare occurrence born out of a music-loving city.
“Everybody’s doing single-set livestreams, but this is the first all-out fest I’ve seen where they’re actually treating it as a festival,” Demitro said. “Lincoln people really appreciate music more than anywhere else.”
Demitro said he’s almost as excited about the band’s set layout as he is to perform. Utilizing projections and flashy graphics, Demitro said the group created a cinematographic homage to Lincoln, one of their favorite places to play.
“It’s gonna be a really fun set. We did some crazy video projection stuff, which I’m really excited about,” Demitro said. “We added some crazy backgrounds and colors and stuff. I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s like a movie.”
Energetic sets and all-encompassing lineups aside, Morgan said it’s most important for viewers to support artists who are likely struggling to make ends meet in a socially distanced world. Even if Lincoln Calling fans can’t tune in to see Morgan’s triumphant return to the spotlight, she still encourages everyone to stream, download and purchase her music, as well as that of other artists included in the festival.
Supporting artists featured in Lincoln Calling will leave a stamp on Lincoln’s legacy for generations to come, marking its residents as resilient in the face of adversity, Morgan said.
“[Supporting artists] is how we keep this thriving and alive,” Morgan said. “At a time like now, young people 20 years from now deserve to hear what we were navigating, how we survived and how we got to a place where we were able to thrive again.”