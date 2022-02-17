While your parents and teachers may sometimes disagree, there is, in fact, more to a college experience than simply going to class. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Student Leadership, Involvement, & Community Engagement office, or SLICE, plans events and activities for students in an effort to get them engaged with their college experience.
This semester, the SLICE office, in collaboration with the International Student and Scholar Office, is hosting an event series entitled Life in Lincoln. It is a weekly series on Friday nights for UNL students to come together and participate in an activity that exposes them to local Lincoln culture.
According to Natalie Baskin, a success navigator for the ISSO, Life in Lincoln was an event series that was originally involved with New Student Enrollment, but had to be postponed because of the pandemic. Baskin said she had students approach her who wanted to get the program going again.
“We were able to get it off the ground based on student recommendations,” Baskin said. “What students have said in the past is just that it’s a really nice, intimate, reliable gathering that they can look forward to once a week. A lot of students don’t get out of their room except to go to class or eat, so having one reliable thing to do each week gave them something to look forward to.”
Baskin said that the Life in Lincoln activities are usually smaller scale events compared to some larger gatherings, like festivals and tailgates, that happen on campus. She said that having less people at these events is beneficial and makes it easier for students who attend to make connections.
“With just the small group of students who usually [come] to the Life in Lincoln events, it’s easier for them to make friends and forge connections,” Baskin said. “That’s really the goal, is for people to feel like they can have a small group of friends that they can count on as their friend group.”
Reshell Ray, the associate director for programs and events for SLICE, said that student involvement equates to a more satisfying college experience.
“The involvement co-curricular component goes hand in hand with the academics, so that students build relationships and find friendships,” Ray said. “People need other people. The co-curricular or involvement component helps to build that social life for students on campus.”
Aside from the social aspect of Life in Lincoln, Baskin said that the local feature of Life in Lincoln is also important for students so that they avoid getting stuck in a campus bubble.
“A lot of times, students find themselves isolated on campus,” Baskin said. “Life in Lincoln presents students with the opportunity to get to know the community that they live in. We try to introduce them to lots of different cultural activities and give them a taste of what Lincoln is really about.”
On Friday Feb. 18, students participating in Life in Lincoln will go to the Rodizio Grill, located in the Haymarket, for free appetizers. Students can RSVP on the Life in Lincoln Facebook page, or they can receive more information by joining the Life in Lincoln WhatsApp group.
The Life in Lincoln outings for the month of March will be decided based on student interest. Baskin said that the students who participate will get together to decide what activities the group participates in and will receive assistance from SLICE and the ISSO to put their ideas in motion. Baskin said this will help create a program that is by students, for students.