After the Lied Center for Performing Arts cancelled all of its major events through April 16 due to COVID-19 concerns, the center has announced a new way to reach Lincoln audiences with the Lied Live Online series.
Lied Live Online is a series of shows that can be streamed on Facebook Live. The series will include jam sessions, new music and old Lied Center favorites — all streamed from each artist’s respective homes and studios.
The Lied Center announced two initial Lied Live Online performances on Wednesday. The series kicks off this Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. with singer Emily Bass performing a mix of blues, soul and gospel.
The series continues April 5 at 1 p.m. with Susan Werner’s “A Salute to Farming: Hayseed,” a performance that combines humor, poetry and music.
More Lied Live Online performances will be announced soon, according to a press release.