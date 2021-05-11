After 18 months, Broadway is returning to Lincoln. After postponing the 2020-21 season, the Lied Center for Performing Arts is ready to welcome nine Broadway musicals back on stage.
In a season announcement party Tuesday evening, the Lied Center’s executive director Bill Stephan, associate director of marketing and patron development Matthew Boring and communications manager Lauren Durban revealed the shows theatre-goers can look forward to as part of the 2021-22 Glenn Korff Broadway Series, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Come From Away,” and “Oklahoma!”
“This upcoming season, we have the biggest Broadway season in our history, with more Broadway shows than in any other past year,” Stephan said. “We can’t wait to have the big tours back with giant sets, dancers filling the stage and the big production numbers that make you jump to your feet with joy.”
A 2021-22 Broadway Series ticket package includes five shows and starts at $196. The season will be kicked off by Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville,” coming to the Lied Sept. 10-12. The performance will mark the jukebox musical’s Nebraska premiere.
After a three-month break, the Broadway Series will resume in the new year on Jan. 27-29 with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The show includes songs from the 1971 film as well as originals by composer Marc Shaiman.
“Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more,” Stephan said. “The classic movie will truly come alive on stage.”
“Jersey Boys” comes next in the Lied’s lineup, performing March 25-27. The show won the 2006 Tony for Best Musical and the 2007 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.
“‘Jersey Boys’ takes you behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, including the legendary top 10 hits ‘Sherry,’ ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry,’ ‘Walk Like A Man,’ ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ and ‘[December, 1963] (Oh, What A Night.)’” Boring said.
“The Band’s Visit” gets its turn in the spotlight April 9-10. The weekend run will be the 10-time Tony winner’s Nebraska premiere.
“Under the spell of the desert sky and with beautiful music perfuming the air, ‘The Band’s Visit’ brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways, showing that even the briefest visit can stay with you forever,” Boring said. “Many of you may have seen the original Broadway cast of ‘The Band’s Visit’ on the TV broadcast of the Tony Awards. Tony and Emmy award-winner Tony Shalhoub led the cast in the leading male role, and I know this talented first national tour cast, including on-stage musicians, will seduce your soul and sweep you off your feet.”
The Broadway Series closes with “Come From Away” performing April 27 through May 1. The seven-time Tony nominee recounts the true story of 7,000 airplane passengers who end up stranded in a small Newfoundland town after the events of 9/11.
“Sometimes the most uplifting Broadway shows remind us of the capacity for human kindness, even through the darkest times,” Durban said. “‘Come From Away’ is an authentic and emotionally moving musical that chronicles the untold true story of one of history’s most infamous days, featuring a vibrant score that will send you soaring.”
In addition to the five shows series ticket holders receive, the Lied will host four additional musicals as part of their 2021-22 season. These shows can be seen individually or purchased as add-ons to the Broadway Series. Originally part of the 2019-20 Broadway Series that was cut short, the first of these is “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” on stage Feb. 11-13.
“Thousands of ticket holders have eagerly held on to their tickets anticipating this Grammy and Tony award-winning true story of Carole King’s rise to stardom, and we are thrilled to welcome this production to our stage,” Durban said.
In time for St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish-inspired “Riverdance” will come to the Lied March 8-10 to celebrate it’s 25-year anniversary tour.
“The groundbreaking show has been completely reimagined for this 25-anniversary tour with innovative new lighting, dancing, projections and costume designs,” Stephan said.
Dreamworks’ “Madagascar” will make it’s Nebraska debut at the Lied for two performances on April 2.
The final musical available in the 2021-22 Broadway season is the Tony-winning revival of “Oklahoma!”, at the Lied May 10-11.
“Lincoln will join cities including Philadelphia, San Francisco, Nashville and Washington, D.C. as one of the venues hosting this brilliantly reinterpreted production of ‘Oklahoma!,’ and I know it’s a show you won’t want to miss,” Stephan said.
Joining these nine musicals, the Lied will also welcome Broadway-superstar and Tony-winner Bernadette Peters to the stage on Feb. 26. She will be performing her hits as she joins a long line of platinum artists to grace the Lied’s stage.
According to Durban, the Lied anticipates all 2021-22 shows to be held at full capacity with masks required. Tickets to these performances and the Broadway Series package will be available May 19 online.
“There’s nothing that brings as much entertainment, bright lights, dazzling costumes and unforgettable melodies as musical theater,” Stephan said. “Big Broadway is back at the Lied Center, and we invite you to join us as a Broadway subscriber.”