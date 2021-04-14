Two artists are bringing their culture and meaning of home to the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., members of the Silkroad Ensemble are performing an audio-visual project called “Home Within” at the Lied Center. The project was created by Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad. The duo said they created the project to exhibit their experience and feelings regarding the 2011 uprising in Syria.
The performance will be in person and shown via livestream through ticket reservation on the Lied Center’s website.
The Silkroad Ensemble is a collective group founded in 2000 by Yo-Yo Ma. It consists of artists such as musicians, composers and animators from all over the world. According to its website, the group works together to create music and visuals to educate others on world cultures across the globe.
Azmeh said he and Mourad have been working on this project together for the past seven years. He said the audience can expect a story told from different perspectives. They said the purpose of the project wasn’t just to retell the tragedies in Syria but to portray their perspectives of the tragedies to help the audience relate to their emotions.
“This is a project that is inspired by the Syrian tragedy, but from the lens that this is a human tragedy before it's just Syrian tragedy,” Azmeh said. “I think the tragedy belongs to everybody and in this project, we're trying to, not recreate the story ... but trying to document our emotions of what [has] happened.”
Mourad said the most challenging part about the collaboration was choosing which visual and composition ideas would work best to make the story more universal for audiences. He also wanted to make sure the ideas were able to honor their hometowns and heritage.
“We both have so much to offer, and we come from very different backgrounds, but at the same time, we have so much in common,” Mourad said.
Azmeh said he hopes the project will expand the audiences’ minds and inspire them to research more about what’s happening in Syria right now. If the audience is willing to do the research, he said, maybe they can help stop what’s happening in Syria from happening anywhere else.
“This is not the Syrian story or the only correct Syrian story,” Azmeh said. “This is one attempt of a number of individuals trying to document how they felt about a tragedy. But I do hope that it will trigger the curiosity in the minds of the listeners and viewers, that they will investigate more the reasons why the tragedy happened. And maybe more importantly, trying to find a meaningful way to be proactive and to help stop it, and to help prevent similar tragedies from happening elsewhere in the world.”