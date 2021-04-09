This Saturday, the Lied Center for Performing Arts will be hosting a performance full of architecture, science, humanities and dance.
On April 10, multimedia dance artist Michelle Ellsworth will be taking the virtual stage for her remote Lied Center performance to combine these elements into one unconventional multimedia performance.
The free virtual event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Interested patrons can register for the livestream link on the Lied Center website. In addition to this link, the performance will be streamed on the Lied Center Facebook page as well as on the new Lied At Home Roku channel. The performance may contain adult content that attendees should be aware of.
Ellsworth started dancing when she was seven years old. As much as she loved the art, she said in order for her to fully express her artistic thoughts she needed to incorporate more than just her movement.
“Multimedia dance means a lot of things to a lot of different people,” Ellsworth said. “For me, my experience is just that I was never a good enough dancer or choreographer to say what I wanted to say just purely in movement. I’ve always embraced other systems of communication to help articulate an idea.”
In addition to her dance performance, Ellsworth creates art by incorporating video, websites, technology and science. Ellsworth said she would describe her brand of multimedia art as experiencing these different mediums with her body and the various forces surrounding her.
“As a human, I am experiencing specific, personal and geopolitical realities, and they impact my body,” Ellsworth said. “My body and my relationship to technology is impacted by those things, and I am impacting other bodies. Not just human bodies, but species and environments. I’m experiencing these personal and geopolitical phenomena and I’m trying to find a way to articulate them. It can manifest in a number of different ways.”
According to Lauren Silverman Durban, communications manager for the Lied Center, Ellsworth’s presentation will be an artistic performance unlike what the audience has experienced before.
“It’s an assault on the senses,” Durban said. “She says her native language is dance, but she brings in science and technology and architecture, and she expresses all these really big ideas through physical movement in ways that most people would never think of … Michelle Ellsworth’s work really is not like anything you’ve seen before.”
On Saturday, Ellsworth will be showing a piece that utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to make what she calls “algorithmic art.” Her piece will be shown via a video that she said will be recorded in her garage just before the live viewing to avoid technical difficulties.
Lied Center executive director Bill Stephan said he has been interested in having Ellsworth perform at the Lied for multiple years. He said her multimedia artwork was a great fit in a schedule full of virtual performances because of COVID-19.
“I saw her work at the national artist booking conference several years ago and have wanted to showcase her at the Lied since that time,” Stephan said. “In the year of virtual performances online, this season was the perfect year to showcase her talents.”
Ellsworth said she hopes her performance will provide attendees the opportunity for an uninterrupted escape with fellow art lovers.
“Art has a really important role to play in the well-being of society,” Ellsworth said. “This has been an incredibly difficult year, and the community we create as artists and art appreciators is really important. Live performance feels like it’s the place where we can go for an unmediated experience with the laws of gravity and time and place. I’m hoping that I can provide that.”