In the wake of the coronavirus concerns at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the surrounding community, the Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced the postponement of the Super Diamond performance and cancellation of the Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra concert this weekend.
Super Diamond, a Neil Diamond cover band originally scheduled to perform March 13, was pushed to June 27 at 7:30 p.m. All currently issued tickets will be valid for that performance.
LSO has cancelled its Hollywood-themed concert scheduled for March 14. Ticket holders are encouraged to direct questions to the LSO office at 402-476-2211 or email at info@lincolnsymphony.com.
In a press release, Lied Center representatives said information on schedule changes for other upcoming shows will be released as soon as possible.