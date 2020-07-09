With the Lied Center for Performing Arts’ stage sitting empty since mid-March, Lincolnites have been unable to experience the center’s typical mix of live theater, music and comedy. But soon, the lights will come back on and the curtains will draw, as the center announced reopening plans for the 2020-2021 season on Thursday with a focus on following social distancing and health/safety guidelines.
Measures include socially distanced seating available in pairs, which also limits the maximum possible attendance for any performance. This measure will be upheld until at least Jan. 16, 2021, and may continue afterward following reevaluation. Masks will also be required inside the theater, and all tickets are fully refundable up until showtime to dissuade potentially ill patrons.
“With a deep commitment to the health and safety of our patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff, and extensive protocols for how to reopen in the safest way possible, we are so excited to be together again and welcome exceptional artists to Lincoln,” executive director Bill Stephan said via a statement.
The continued shutdown of Broadway brings changes to the Lied Center’s 2020-2021 Broadway season. The national tours of “Chicago,” “Les Miserables” and “The Band’s Visit,” which were scheduled for the 2020-2021 season, have been postponed.
The Lied is working with these productions to schedule new dates. Instead, the Broadway season will open with “Come From Away” in January. The rest of the Lied Center 2020-2021 season will be announced on July 23.
The Johnny Carson Theater will also reopen and follow the same guidelines as the Lied Center. The first event for the Carson Theater will be the Angels Theatre Company’s First Flight Festival, taking place July 16-19.