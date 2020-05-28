The Lied Center for Performing Arts announced the Lincoln performance of “Les Misérables” will be postponed. The performance was scheduled for April 13-18, 2021.
Cameron Mackintosh’s North American touring production of the musical “Les Misérables” will be postponed for at least one more year.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 health crisis, “Les Misérables” producers will re-examine the future touring schedule and announce updated tour dates after more health and safety logistics information is known.
In an announcement sent out to the Lied Center’s followers, they ask current season ticket holders to hold onto their tickets until new arrangements are made.