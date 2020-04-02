Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Rain showers this evening will change to a mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening will change to a mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%.