The Lied Center for Performing Arts announced the next three Lied Live Online shows Thursday afternoon.
Lied Live Online is a series of live-streamed performances via Facebook Live and the Lied Center website. The series was announced after the Lied Center canceled all of its shows through at least April 16 due to COVID-19 concerns. The first Lied Live Online show was singer Emily Bass on March 27, and another performance was already scheduled with singer and guitarist Susan Werner for this Sunday at 6 p.m.
The first newly announced performance is from flamenco and classical guitarist Daniel Martinez on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. A guitar professor at Union College, Martinez has performed in South America, Canada and across the United States.
Soul artist Josh Hoyer will perform on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. Hoyer was featured on season 12 of “The Voice” and is the lead singer of Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal.
Lastly, classical pianist Paul Barnes will perform on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. Barnes is a professor of music at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.