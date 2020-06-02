In a press release on June 2, the Lied Center for Performing Arts announced two socially-distanced concert series for the summer.
To start, Lied Live Online will continue through the month of June with concerts every Friday at 7:30 p.m., with a lineup of different types of music. All concerts can be viewed on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.
June 5, Hannah Houston
The Grand Island native who was second runner-up on The Voice is now kicking off Lied Center shows for the month of June. Ever since her appearance on the NBC hit-show, Houston has released original music and performed at sold-out shows.
June 12, Nebraska Brass
One of the Midwest’s most popular brass quintets, the Nebraska Brass, is coming to bring entertainment in both music and comedy. For the last 30 years, this group has been performing in places all over Nebraska and the Midwest with a mix of Dixieland, jazz, classical music and even some whimsical commentary.
June 18 at 4 p.m., Kerfuffle Puppet Jam
This concert is a special event for children ages six or younger and aimed to take them on an adventure. Artistic Director of Kerfuffle, Ashley Laverty, will create theater and dance for kids in an afternoon of fun.
June 19, The Bottle Tops
This honky-tonk style band from Lincoln consists of husband-and-wife duo Mike and Kerry Semrad. The group has its own specialized music it calls, “Midwest Music from the Heart.”
June 26, Jason Michael Webb
Tony Award-winning musical director/arranger, Jason Michael Webb is returning to the Lied Center to deliver a special evening of entertainment.
The second announcement made was a new series called "Music on the Move." This mobile summer concert will bring music to neighborhoods all around Lincoln on a bicycle-powered stage. The concerts will take place each Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and invites people to enjoy shows in the comfort of their home. The first concert will be this Saturday, June 6 in the Antelope neighborhood. More information about the event can be found on liedcenter.org.