With a plan in place for reopening its doors in the fall, the Lied Center for Performing Arts announced its 2020-2021 season Thursday morning.
The center had previously unveiled its Broadway Series in February — a slate that has since been altered due to COVID-19. Broadway shows such as “Come From Away” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will still play at the Lied Center, but not until 2021. This morning’s announcement fills out the season with comedy, plays and live music.
Step Afrika!, a dance troupe that celebrates the African-American tradition of stepping, will lead off the 2020-2021 season on Sept. 10 and 11. Derrick Davis, who played the titular role in the production of “The Phantom of the Opera” at the Lied Center last November, will perform an evening of solo music on Oct. 17.
Additional highlights from the announcement include “Wisteria,” a narrative and musical work from University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Kwame Dawes on Sept. 24, and “Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party,” an “off-Broadway smash” featuring drag, comedy and lots of Tupperware.
Starting July 27, patrons will be able to purchase tickets for shows scheduled through Jan. 16, 2021, which will all feature socially distanced seating. Tickets for later shows will go on sale later in the fall.
The Lied Center hasn’t hosted regular events for the public since mid-March, when staff began postponing or cancelling spring and summer shows. Lied Center executive director and chief artistic officer Bill Stephan expressed his excitement for soon welcoming Lincolnites back for entertainment-filled evenings.
“Perhaps now more than ever, we’re celebrating the opportunity to be entertained and inspired by great art together,” Stephan said in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Lied.”
For the full list of 2020-2021 Lied Center shows, visit its website.