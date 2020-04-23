The Lied Center for Performing Arts’ Lied Live Online series has helped fill the void of performing arts in Lincoln since COVID-19 shut down venues. With almost 28,000 total views across its first four concerts, the series has brought live music and a sense of connection to its viewers. On Thursday, the center announced five more performances in the series for the month of May, taking place each Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Folk singer-songwriter Andrea von Kampen takes the first performance on May 1. The Lincoln artist has started to receive a national following with over 17 million Spotify streams.
On May 8, fiddler, step dancer and singer April Verch will stream a musical performance. A featured performer in the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Winter Olympics, the Canadian artist has played the Lied Center stage several times.
Jazz singer Jackie Allen and bassist Hans Sturm will team up on May 15 to perform “Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm: Bass Meets Voice, The Nebraska Project.” The married couple is from Lincoln, as Allen teaches jazz voice and songwriting at Doane University, and Sturm is a professor of double bass and jazz studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire was set to perform at the Lied Center this St. Patrick’s Day, but the performance was pushed to St. Patrick’s Day 2021. However, Londra will still get to entertain audiences with an evening of Irish music and intriguing stories on May 22.
Finally, Lincoln-based humorist and author Juli Burney will attempt to provide levity to the current state of the world on May 29. Burney has been featured on HBO and Showtime and will demonstrate her wit through humorous stories.