All major events at the Lied Center for Performing Arts have been cancelled or rescheduled through April 16, the center announced on Monday.
“We are determined to do our part to protect the health and safety of our audiences, artists, volunteers and staff - particularly those who are most vulnerable to this disease,” executive director and chief artistic officer Bill Stephan said. “The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a worldwide pandemic and we do not make these decisions lightly.”
Previously announced rescheduled events include Super Diamond, Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire and Kelli O’Hara. Additional rescheduled shows include “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!,” pushed from March 22 to March 9, 2021, and Boston Pops, moved from April 5 to Oct. 8.
Cancelled events are Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s “Wizard of Oz,” Nebraska Repertory Theatre’s “Pippin,” A Capella Live, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Air Play and Nebraska Jazz Orchestra.
For rescheduled events, all issued tickets are valid for the new performance dates. Patrons can also convert current tickets to credit that can be used for future Lied Center events, donate the value of tickets back to the Lied Center as a tax-deductible, in-kind gift or request a refund.
The status of events after April 16 is to be determined and will be announced as soon as possible based on individual touring situations and public health recommendations. While the Lied Center ticket office lobby is currently closed to the public, the office can be reached for ticket questions and other issues by calling 402-472-4747 or emailing liedcustomerservice@unl.edu.