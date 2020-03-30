After cancelling all major events through April 16 two weeks ago, additional cancellations and postponements were announced at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Monday.
String quintet SYBARITE5, originally scheduled for April 20-21, and “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” originally scheduled for April 23-25, have been postponed. Make-up dates are to be determined. Angels Theater Company’s “Shadows and Light” was moved from April 30 to May 3 and singer Michael Feinstein was moved from May 10 to February 13, 2021.
Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra’s “Romantic Blockbusters” concert scheduled for May 2 was cancelled.
In a press release, Lied Center representatives said the status of additional future events will be determined based on each act’s touring status as well as public health recommendations. As of now, Jerry Seinfeld’s performance on May 8, a rental event presented by an outside organization, is still occurring as scheduled.