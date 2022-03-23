With the award-winning musical “Hamilton” already scheduled to come to Lincoln, the Lied Center for Performing Arts announced the remaining eight shows of the 2022-23 Glenn Korff Broadway Series.
In a season announcement Wednesday evening, the Lied Center’s executive director Bill Stephan welcomed over a hundred Lied Center subscribers to a special event revealing the upcoming Glenn Korff Broadway Series productions.
“Since we’ve launched the Glenn Korff Broadway Series, over 100,000 Nebraskans have enjoyed the best of Broadway right here on the Lied Center stage,” Stephan said.
Matthew Boring, the deputy director for the Lied Center, said Broadway season packages are immediately available to current subscribers for renewals and upgrades. The packages will go on sale to the public next week on March 29 at 11 a.m. Subscribers get the same seats to five shows, including “Chicago,” “Hamilton,” “Legally Blonde the Musical,” “Jagged Little Pill” and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.”
“When you renew your Broadway package or become a Broadway subscriber, it really is the best way to guarantee your seats for Hamilton,” Boring said.
In addition to these shows, subscribers will also get first access to tickets for the additional four Broadway add-on shows, free ticket exchanges and invitations to special events like series announcements. The packages include four different price zones ranging from $217.20 to $373.20 for adults. Students and youth receive discounted tickets ranging from $135.60 to $243.60.
The 2022-23 season will kick off with the award-winning razzle dazzle of “Chicago.” To celebrate this musical’s 25th anniversary, there will be four shows from Oct. 25 to 28.
“The universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen,” Stephan said. "No wonder ‘Chicago’ has been honored with so many awards, including six Tony awards including Best Musical, a Grammy and so many standing ovations.”
Just in time for some Christmas cheer, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” is next in line for the Broadway series. There will be five shows from Dec. 22 to 24.
“‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’ is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch’ and ‘Welcome Christmas’ from the original animated special,” Stephan said.
To begin the new year, “Legally Blonde The Musical” will take over the Lied Center stage from Feb. 23 to 25 in 2023 with four shows.
“Based on the beloved movie, the musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine, Elle Woods, and of course, her chihuahua Bruiser,” Lauren Durban, communication manager of the Lied Center, said.
Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” will bring an electrifying production to the Lied Center next spring. There will be seven shows from April 25 to 30.
“Some shows you see on stage, other shows you feel,” Durban said. “‘Jagged Little Pill’ reminds us that you live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to be truly human.”
Finally, “Hamilton” will finish off the Broadway season package with 16 shows from Aug. 2 to 13, 2023. Season package subscriber’s tickets will be during the Aug. 3 to 5 shows. Subscribers will also get their first pick tickets for four additional Broadway shows
“STOMP” will come Nov. 3 and 4 for two shows. “ON YOUR FEET!,” the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, will also have two shows on Jan. 27 and 28 in 2023.
“The Book of Mormon” will be returning to the Lied Center with five shows next year from March 24 to 26. The return comes after more than 14,000 Lied Center patrons attended the acclaimed musical in 2018 making it one of the most popular shows in the Lied Center’s history, according to Durban.
“Madagascar The Musical” closes out the Broadway add-on productions with two shows on April 15, 2023.
In addition to the series announcement, University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumnus and Broadway star Sam Hartley performed two songs from “Chicago.” Hartley performed “Mister Cellophane” and “All I Care About,” allowing a glimpse into next season’s Broadway productions.
Opening with “Chicago” and closing with “Hamilton,” Stephan said the Lied Center promises an exciting year for Nebraskans.
“Highlighted by ‘Hamilton,’ this historic season represents a new high mark for Broadway at the Lied,” Stephan said. “We are proud to bring the biggest Broadway megahits and show premieres to our state.”