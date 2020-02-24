Lincoln audiences have been entertained by Broadway shows like “The Phantom of the Opera,” “An American in Paris” and “Bandstand” during the Lied Center for Performing Arts’ 30th season. Now, there’s a new slate of shows to look forward to, as the Lied Center announced the 2020-2021 Glenn Korff Broadway Series Sunday afternoon.
The announced season ticket package shows are “The Band’s Visit” (Oct. 21-25, 2020), “Chicago” (Nov. 13-15, 2020), “Come From Away” (Jan. 19-23, 2021), “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (March 25-27, 2021) and “Les Miserables” (Apr. 13-18, 2021). Add-on shows are “STOMP” (Feb. 20-21, 2021) and “Madagascar the Musical” (Feb. 25-26, 2021).
With the productions earning a combined 25 Tony Awards, next year’s Broadway Series marks one of the Lied Center’s biggest ever, according to executive director and chief artistic director Bill Stephan.
“Lied Center Broadway audiences continue to expand, and we are excited to share this announcement of the 2020-2021 Glenn Korff Broadway Series,” Stephan said in a press release. “Next season, ‘Les Miserables’ makes its first return to the Lied Center since 2002 in a breathtaking new production, and we’re thrilled to host the Nebraska premiere of ‘The Band’s Visit,’ which won 10 Tony Awards in 2018, including Best Musical.”
The series was announced at a public event at the Lied Center on Sunday. After revealing the season ticket shows, Stephan welcomed Nick Cartell, who played Jean Valjean for two-and-a-half years on this “Les Miserables” touring production, onto the stage. Although Cartell left the production in December, he gave the crowd a taste of the show’s iconic music with a stirring rendition of “Bring Him Home.”
With redesigned sets and an incorporation of projection technology, Cartell said Lied Center audiences will have an entirely different experience from the 2002 touring production of “Les Miserables” at the Lied Center, while still enjoying the classic characters and score they know and love.
“It's really incredible the way that we can still have … the same score, the music that everybody loves with a little bit of a different storytelling angle from the set, and yet audiences are still blown away,” Cartell said. “They still walk away with the same story of inspiration and redemption and love. … We really feel like audiences are loving it across the country and they're going to love it here.”
Matthew Boring, associate director of marketing and patron development, echoed Stephan’s enthusiasm for the upcoming performances, noting “The Band’s Visit” and “Les Miserables” as major standouts of the 2020-2021 series.
“There's a lot of pressure coming off our 30th anniversary season and having ‘Phantom of the Opera,’” Boring said. “People said, ‘How do you continue taking that to the next level?’ And I think when you look at the productions we have coming next year, that was kind of our response to it.”
The Lied Center’s entire 31st season will be announced in May. Broadway Series season ticket packages will go on sale March 2 at 11 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the Lied Center box office. UNL students with a valid NCard can purchase tickets at a 50% discount.