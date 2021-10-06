The Lied Center for Performing Arts is expected to be filled with nothing but laughter later this week.
On Thursday, Nebraska’s own Larry the Cable Guy will be performing his first show at the Lied Center for his “Remain Seated” tour. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and 100% of the ticket proceeds will be given back to the Lied.
Bill Stephan, executive director for the Lied, said Larry reached out to put on this event to help the Lied Center financially, especially with the pandemic hardships that occurred.
According to Stephan, when the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Lied Center stopped doing live shows. Due to the halt in live performances, the Lied Center lost a lot of funding that typically came from ticket sales.
“It’s important to support the arts at this time,” Stephan said. “Ticket sales have been greatly reduced due to the pandemic. It’s definitely a challenging time since ticket sales cover half of the Lied Center’s budget. So, his contribution is helping us make sure we can continue to provide performances.”
Stephan said that Larry’s performance will bring joy to the Lied Center. Since Larry is from Nebraska, Stephan thinks he will relate to the audience and that Larry’s jokes will resonate well with Nebraskans who find themselves sitting in the Lied Center seats.
“There’s going to be lots of laughter happening at the Lied Center,” Stephan said. “He has a lot of great, new material that’s being performed live for the first time, including his new Walmart comedy routine that talks about the type of things you can see at Walmart at midnight. It’s quite hilarious.”
Stephan said he expects there to be a large turnout at the event on Thursday. He has seen the local crowd turnout for Larry’s events in the past and is expecting the same this week. While he expects it to be a large event, there are still tickets available for last-minute attendees.
“Larry the Cable Guy is very popular,” Stephan said. “He’s performed for large crowds at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and he even performed at Memorial Stadium a few years ago. He has a very large following; people love his comedy. We expect people are going to turn out for our show at the Lied.”
University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are encouraged to attend Larry’s comedy show this Thursday. Students can use the code HUSKERLARRY to get $25 tickets on the Lied Center website. Due to the current mask mandate in Lancaster County, all attendees will be required to wear a mask throughout the performance.
According to Stephan, Larry’s performance is going to be a special night for everyone at the Lied Center.
“This is really special to all of us, that we’re having one of Nebraska’s premier artists perform at the Lied Center,” Stephan said. “It’s also very special that he’s contributing his time and talent. It means a lot to us that he cares about the Lied Center, UNL students and the community so much that he wants to make sure the Lied Center is successful in the future.”