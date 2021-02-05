The slate of movies released in 2020 ended up being very different by the end of the tumultuous year than it was at the beginning. Half the films included on my list of the most anticipated films of 2020 didn’t even get released, as most major flicks vacated the year with hopes patrons could return to theaters at a later date. In turn, this has caused 2021 to be jam-packed with loads of films to get excited about. However, the pandemic isn’t over, so there is still a sense of trepidation around this list. The gradual global rollout of a coronavirus vaccine has me optimistic that we’ll all be back in theaters before the end of the year, but as 2020 proved, you never really know what to expect.
So, this list of my most anticipated 2021 films has an asterisk attached. It isn’t off the table that all of these releases ultimately get delayed again. Also, it should be noted that this list is almost entirely composed of blockbuster films, largely because those are just the films we have the most details about so far.
“Dune”
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
This new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel “Dune” was one of my most anticipated films of last year, so it would only make sense to include it on this list as well. Having directed films such as “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049,” Denis Villenueve has proven to be one of the most talented filmmakers working today, and seeing him take on a science-fiction fantasy epic such as “Dune” is incredibly exciting to see. One trailer has been released for the film so far, and that only got me even more excited to see the film. It features an incredible ensemble cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and more. If everything goes right with this film, “Dune” has the potential to be one of the next major franchises. What’s not to be excited about?
“Last Night in Soho”
Directed by Edgar Wright
With films ranging from “Baby Driver” to “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” and “Hot Fuzz,” Edgar Wright is easily one of my favorite directors. He usually works in comedy, which is why I’m so excited to see him branching out with “Last Night in Soho,” which has been described as a psychological horror film. Not much is known about the plot of the film, other than it’s set in 1960s London and features some time travel, but the concept of an Edgar Wright-directed horror film is intriguing enough to get it on this list.
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”
Directed by Michael Chaves
Moving from one horror film to another, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is the third mainline “Conjuring” film, meaning it’s not one of the numerous spin-offs, to be focused around the characters of Ed and Lorraine Warren. I’m a really big fan of the first two “Conjuring” films, though the myriad of spin-offs such as “The Nun” and “Annabelle” have been a bit disappointing. James Wan, who directed the first two films, isn’t returning to direct this third installment, but I’m still hopeful the film will turn out great. This chapter involves a court case in which a murder suspect pleads innocent by saying he was possessed by a demon when he killed someone, which is an interesting idea that I think could easily make for another great “Conjuring” film. There’s a solid possibility this film ends up being a letdown, but if it does manage to be as good as the first two then we’re in for a real treat.
“Godzilla vs. Kong”
Directed by Adam Wingard
I don’t have much to say about this film other than IT’S GODZILLA VS. KING KONG! Did you see that trailer?! It looks so cartoony and over the top, and I am absolutely here for that. The previous three films in this franchise — “Godzilla,” “Kong: Skull Island” and “Godzilla: King of Monsters” — all were a little lackluster on their human stories, but their kaiju action sequences were fantastic, so there’s no reason to believe that “Godzilla vs. Kong” would be any different. It’s the kind of film that feels like it needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible, so can we all just collectively agree to wear our masks and get vaccinated so we can see this in theaters? Please?
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton
The first comic-book movie on this list, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” features the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first leading Asian superhero. The titular character of Shang-Chi will be brought to life by Simu Liu, who I’ve become a massive fan of as a result of his work in the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience.” Check it out on Netflix. Not much is known about the plot yet, but the cast features the likes of Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wa and Michelle Yeoh. This will be the first brand new Marvel hero introduced since “Avengers: Endgame,” so I’m excited to see what direction the MCU will go.
“Mission: Impossible 7”
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie
The “Mission: Impossible” series is one of those franchises that miraculously only gets better with every new film. The last two films in the series, “Rogue Nation” and “Fallout,” have been absolutely stellar, and Christopher McQuarrie, the director of those films, is returning once again. I’m excited to see what new crazy stunts Tom Cruise does in this film after he strapped himself to the outside of a plane in “Rogue Nation” and learned how to fly a helicopter and halo jump in “Fallout.” There’s no reason not to expect “Mission: Impossible 7” won’t be absolutely insane.
“The Beatles: Get Back”
Directed by Peter Jackson
I think this is the first time I’ve ever included a documentary on my most anticipated films of the year list, but how could I not include this? It’s a documentary about the making of the album “Let It Be,” and it’s coming from the director of “The Lord of the Rings.” Jackson also recently directed “They Shall Not Grow Old,” a documentary about World War I, which used modern technology to take footage from the time and enhance and colorize it to make the events feel more real to modern audiences. Jackson will be utilizing the same technique with this film, using behind-the-scenes footage from Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary about the making of “Let It Be.” Jackson also aims to showcase the camaraderie and friendships that still existed between members of the iconic band as they entered the closing act of their time together.
“The Suicide Squad”
Directed by James Gunn
I won’t go into the details that resulted in James Gunn’s temporary firing from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise he created, but in the gap of time between him being fired and rehired by Marvel, he managed to sign a deal to direct a film with the studio’s competitor, DC. Now, Gunn is directing a hard-R-rated take on the Suicide Squad. He’s assembled an insane cast consisting of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Nathon Fillion and many, many more. I’m incredibly excited to see Gunn let loose and make whatever wacky and violent comic book movie he can without being confined by the family-friendly image of Disney.
“Untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel”
Directed by Jon Watts
The third entry of the Tom Holland-led “Spider-Man” films promises to be the most ambitious one yet, as it will dive into the concept of the multiverse and create a live-action “Spider-verse” a la 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” We’ve already gotten confirmation that Jamie Foxx’s Electro from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from 2004’s “Spider-Man 2” are returning for this film. While we haven’t gotten official confirmation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning for this film, there’s really no reason to believe that they wouldn’t. Holland has recently claimed that this project is the “most ambitious superhero film of all time,” so it’s a no-brainer that it’d be included here.
“Zack Synder’s Justice League”
Directed by Zack Snyder (who would’ve guessed?)
This is a movie I never thought we’d see. After Zack Snyder had to leave his work on 2017’s “Justice League” for reasons that depend on who you listen to, many fans blamed the disappointing film on director Joss Whedon who stepped in to finish the film. This ultimately led to the several year-long online geek movement that was #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Many people, including myself, argued that the so-called “Snyder Cut” didn’t even exist. Well, as it turns out, it didn’t. But now it does. Warner Bros. and DC saw the online demand for the film and decided to bring Snyder back to recut the film and shoot additional scenes for it, thereby making it the official Snyder version of “Justice League.” Say what you will about Snyder’s abilities as a filmmaker, but he undoubtedly takes some big swings, which were sorely missed in the 2017 “Justice League” movie. It looks like Snyder will certainly be delivering something with this version of the film, as it’s four hours long — over twice the length of the 2017 film — and promises the inclusions of fan-favorite characters such as Darkseid, the Joker and Martian Manhunter. I’m not sure if I even expect this movie to be good, but I’m just morbidly curious to see what it ends up being.